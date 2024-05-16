Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Batley Bulldogs make the trip to South Yorkshire to face Doncaster on Sunday, May 19 (kick off 3pm) with Mark Moxon hoping three key players will be back available for selection.

Ben White, Alistair Leak and James Brown all missed the Bulldogs’ 24-14 defeat at Barrow Raiders before the league season took a break for the 1895 Cup semi-finals.

But the trio could all be set for a return to action at the Eco Power Stadium this weekend, against a newly-promoted Doncaster side which has won three of their opening seven Championship fixtures, with their four defeats coming against the league’s current top four in Wakefield Trinity, Sheffield Eagles, Widnes Vikings and Featherstone Rovers.

Moxon said: “They have recruited strongly from getting promoted through the play-offs last year. They have invested quite well and they have got some high profile players and they have picked up three good wins. It will be a tough test.

Alistair Leak is one of three players Mark Moxon could have back available for the trip to Doncaster on Sunday. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“It’s away as well, it’s a big stadium and a big pitch, a wide field, which I am sure they are used to playing on. We will have had a good week’s prep this week and will be ready to go again.

“Hopefully we will have freshened up after our week off. We are hoping to get a few players back in Whitey, Leaky and maybe Browny and hopefully go there with a full side.”

Despite the league season being in its early stages, Moxon has pointed to the importance of the fixture as a Doncaster win would create a four-point gap between the sides in the table. A Batley win would get them on level terms.

“You don’t want teams to get too far away from you and you don’t want to find yourself cut adrift at the bottom as it will be an uphill battle from there,” said Moxon.

“It’s important we pick a few wins up. We know that we can compete against these teams but we just need to start picking the two points up now and start moving up that ladder.”

He added: “We have a tough period. But they are all tough. There are no easy games. Every week is an opportunity to get a good win but if you are not right on it you will get beat as well.