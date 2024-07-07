Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were mixed feelings for Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon after his side “couldn’t quite create the shock” against Championship leaders Wakefield Trinity.

The Bulldogs were 40 minutes away from producing the 2024 season’s biggest surprise to date having led 12-6 at half-time thanks to tries from Dale Morton and Brandon Moore - the first time Trin had been behind going into a second half league game at home so far this season.

But Wakefield are top, and unbeaten for a reason, and scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to maintain their 100 per cent Championship record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moxon said after the 34-12 defeat: “I am really proud and disappointed at the same time. I thought we had them rattled a little bit at half-time and at the start of the second half.

Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon.

“I thought we had a real chance to create what would have been the biggest shock of the season if we could have managed to get over the line.

“I was really pleased with the efforts, as I always am. They always give me everything but, at the same time, I’m disappointed we just couldn’t quite create the shock we were looking for.”

Morton and Moore struck after Derrell Olpherts had given Wakefield an early 6-0 lead. But Trin proved too strong in the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moxon said: “We said that if we get our opportunities then we know that we have got enough quality and systems and shapes in place to cause teams problems. It is just having that good ball and field position which is difficult to come by when you are playing good teams like Wakefield. I was really pleased with that.

“If you give them opportunities they often take them. That’s what you get with quality, full-time opposition. But we knew that is what we were up against today. We gave it a decent go.

“We had our opportunities out there. If we could have taken a couple of them (in the second half) then it could have been different. That long range try killed us. It punctured the balloon and relieved all the pressure. We weren’t far off.