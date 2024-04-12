Batley lost their third successive game at the start of the Championship season at Halifax Panthers last Sunday. Photo by Simon Hall.

The Bulldogs are winless in the league after suffering a third straight loss at Halifax Panthers last weekend and sit joint-bottom with York Knights.

And with the other 12 teams off the mark for 2024, Moxon wants that elusive first victory to come sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Absolutely, the pressure is building if you like because everybody is beating each other. I think most teams have picked up a win now, so we need that first win.

“If we get our first win, hopefully a few more will follow. Winning becomes a habit but so does losing.

“We find ourselves in a little bit of a hole at the minute and the longer it goes, the deeper it is going to get. We need to try and get out of it as soon as possible.”

On the prospect of a trip to Cumbria to face a Whitehaven side who narrowly won their opening two games against Swinton Lions and Barrow Raiders before being defeated 42-16 by in-form Sheffield Eagles, Moxon said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everytime you go to Cumbria it is a tough trip. We know that it is going to be tough. It doesn’t get easier but there are no easy games in this division anyhow.

“We have dusted ourselves down, reviewed the Halifax game and had a good week’s training. We will be ready to go again on Sunday.”

Asked what his side need to improve on to get their first win of the season on Sunday, Moxon said:

“It is our good ball. The issues have been the same. The Dewsbury game just away from us, the wheels started wobbling and then came off. We got frustrated and lost our composure a little bit which we didn’t do against Halifax, so that’s an improvement.