London Broncos v Batley Bulldogs preview: Mark Moxon on balancing family life and work with ‘nightmare’ injury issues at Mount Pleasant
The Bulldogs’ Championship campaign has so far been ravaged by injuries with first-teamers Luke Cooper, Nyle Flynn and Lucas Walshaw all still out.
Moxon could, however, be boosted with the return of James Brown and Luke Blake for this weekend’s fixture.
Opening up on how his role has been, he revealed:
“It’s difficult at the moment with all these injuries. We have had to just pull a team together and we’re liaising with all the different clubs who have got their own problems as well.
“It is often last minute when you are finding out, but you are trying to plan and prepare and juggle all the time. It’s been a nightmare these last six weeks.
“Trying to mix that in with family life and work has been difficult.”
Asked how he has been able to balance this hectic period at the club with his family and work, he replied:
“I don’t know. We have just been taking it week to week, trying to do the best for the group but it just caught up with us at Halifax.
“We need our players back and then we can start to concentrate on the rugby rather than patching the team up all the time. That’s what I am looking forward to.”
Giving an update on the sidelined players, Moxon said:
“Cooper is back running and doing a little bit of contact which is good news, he’s getting closer.
“Flynny is doing straight lines with no problem, so we will progress him to start some lateral work, so he’s getting closer too.
“Lucas Walshaw is still a little bit off yet but I’m hoping to have Browny and Blakey back this week.”
On what he expects from the Broncos, Moxon added:
“They’ve had a few issues in terms of dropping down from Super League so they’ve found it hard to put a team together but Mike Eccles has done a good job and he’s managed to put something together down there and they’ve started okay.
