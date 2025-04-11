Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon.

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has admitted the start to 2025 has been a “nightmare” on the injury front - but he could have two key men back for the trip to London Broncos on Saturday, April 12 (kick off 5pm).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulldogs’ Championship campaign has so far been ravaged by injuries with first-teamers Luke Cooper, Nyle Flynn and Lucas Walshaw all still out.

Moxon could, however, be boosted with the return of James Brown and Luke Blake for this weekend’s fixture.

Opening up on how his role has been, he revealed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult at the moment with all these injuries. We have had to just pull a team together and we’re liaising with all the different clubs who have got their own problems as well.

“It is often last minute when you are finding out, but you are trying to plan and prepare and juggle all the time. It’s been a nightmare these last six weeks.

“Trying to mix that in with family life and work has been difficult.”

Asked how he has been able to balance this hectic period at the club with his family and work, he replied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know. We have just been taking it week to week, trying to do the best for the group but it just caught up with us at Halifax.

“We need our players back and then we can start to concentrate on the rugby rather than patching the team up all the time. That’s what I am looking forward to.”

Giving an update on the sidelined players, Moxon said:

“Cooper is back running and doing a little bit of contact which is good news, he’s getting closer.

“Flynny is doing straight lines with no problem, so we will progress him to start some lateral work, so he’s getting closer too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lucas Walshaw is still a little bit off yet but I’m hoping to have Browny and Blakey back this week.”

On what he expects from the Broncos, Moxon added:

“They’ve had a few issues in terms of dropping down from Super League so they’ve found it hard to put a team together but Mike Eccles has done a good job and he’s managed to put something together down there and they’ve started okay.

“They have got two wins already in what is a really tough Championship.”