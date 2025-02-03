Liam Copland try seals Jeff Grayshon Memorial Trophy win for Dewsbury Rams against Bradford Bulls
Paul March’s side ran out narrow 30-28 winners to lift the Jeff Grayshon Memorial Trophy thanks to a try by Liam Copland three minutes from time.
The game played in remembrance and recognition of a rugby league legend was fittingly an exciting one with the Rams producing some excellent attacking moves.
The Bulls gave opportunities to a number of their homegrown academy players and their keen youngsters made a flying start as Bayley Liu pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring after five minutes.
The visitors quickly extended their lead with Eliot Peposhi crashing over from close range.
After having to defend for most of the first 20 minutes the Rams finally had some good field position from which to launch attacks and came back into the game as a smart move led to new signing Craig McShane going over.
One try soon became two when a set play from a scrum saw Copland charge over.
Bradford hit back as Peposhi showed strength to hold off several home defenders to go over for his second try to make the half-time score 14-12.
Dewsbury started the second half strongly and regained the lead when Toby Everett charged over.
They opened up a two-score lead with another quick follow-up as Tom Delaney scored their fourth try.
But the game was to swing again with two quickfire tries from the Bulls, with Emmanuel Waine going over for back to back tries.
The first was finished from close range as he proved too powerful for home defenders and the second came after he swatted away two would-be Dewsbury tacklers before racing over from 20 metres out.
The Rams were not done, however, and hit back to level with 10 minutes remaining as Keenen Tomlinson powered over.
Bradford looked to have nicked it with a Sam Ackroyd kick, but there was one last twist with the Rams having the final word three minutes from time when Copland went over for his second try.