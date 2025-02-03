Dewsbury Rams continued their preparations for what they hope will be a run at promotion from League One with a victory over a young Bradford Bulls side in an entertaining pre-season game at FLAIR Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul March’s side ran out narrow 30-28 winners to lift the Jeff Grayshon Memorial Trophy thanks to a try by Liam Copland three minutes from time.

The game played in remembrance and recognition of a rugby league legend was fittingly an exciting one with the Rams producing some excellent attacking moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bulls gave opportunities to a number of their homegrown academy players and their keen youngsters made a flying start as Bayley Liu pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring after five minutes.

Liam Copland scored two tries in Dewsbury Rams' win over Bradford Bulls.

The visitors quickly extended their lead with Eliot Peposhi crashing over from close range.

After having to defend for most of the first 20 minutes the Rams finally had some good field position from which to launch attacks and came back into the game as a smart move led to new signing Craig McShane going over.

One try soon became two when a set play from a scrum saw Copland charge over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford hit back as Peposhi showed strength to hold off several home defenders to go over for his second try to make the half-time score 14-12.

Dewsbury started the second half strongly and regained the lead when Toby Everett charged over.

They opened up a two-score lead with another quick follow-up as Tom Delaney scored their fourth try.

But the game was to swing again with two quickfire tries from the Bulls, with Emmanuel Waine going over for back to back tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first was finished from close range as he proved too powerful for home defenders and the second came after he swatted away two would-be Dewsbury tacklers before racing over from 20 metres out.

The Rams were not done, however, and hit back to level with 10 minutes remaining as Keenen Tomlinson powered over.

Bradford looked to have nicked it with a Sam Ackroyd kick, but there was one last twist with the Rams having the final word three minutes from time when Copland went over for his second try.