Leeds Rhinos sign Hooley from Batley Bulldogs

The 24-year-old has impressed with Batley this season as Craig Lingard’s side progressed to the Million Pound Game.

Whilst Batley produced a heroic performance in defeat to Leigh, Hooley will get his chance in Super League next season after his move to Headingley.

Originally a Dewsbury Moor youngster, Hooley will be coached by Rohan Smith for the second time in his career when he joins the Rhinos.

Luke Hooley. Pic: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He was at Bradford Bulls as a junior during Smith’s time at the club but when the Bulls entered administration, he moved on to Wakefield Trinity in 2017.

After impressing in the Trinity Academy, he earned a move to Oldham initially and then Dewsbury on loan. However, the chance to play in Super League with Wakefield proved illusive and he has gone on to build a fine reputation with Batley since joining the Bulldogs in 2020.

He has scored 30 tries in 55 appearances for Batley, including a try in the dramatic win at Featherstone that booked the Bulldogs spot in the Million Pound Game. He can also kick goals and has 34 goals to add to his points tally.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said: “Luke has matured a lot as a player over the past few seasons at Batley and a great deal of credit has to go to the coaching team at Batley, who have done a great job in helping Luke realise his potential. We have tracked him closely this season and see Luke as a quality all round fullback, who will add depth and competition to our squad.”

Hooley said: “I can’t wait to get started at Leeds, to join the Rhinos is a dream come true especially getting another chance in Super League with such a big club. Rohan was a big influence on my decision, I knew him from my time at Bradford and it was a no brainer to work with him again.

“I think it is massive for players in the Championship to know they can get another shot at Super League.

"When I left Wakefield I thought I was done and would never play in Super League. But it just goes to show if you work hard, enjoy your rugby again and get some games under your belt that anything can happen.