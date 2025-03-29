Dewsbury Rams head coach Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Rams take on winless Keighley Cougars in Round 4 of League 1 at FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, March 30 (kick off 3pm).

The Rams enter the game in high spirits after back to back league victories away at Goole Vikings and Swinton Lions last weekend after a disappointing season opener at home to North Wales Crusaders.

Joint-bottom Keighley, meanwhile, have yet to pick up a point after defeats against Rochdale Hornets, 44-0, Whitehaven, 20-4, and current table toppers Midlands Hurricanes, 26-24, who the Rams face in Round 5.

Dewsbury head coach Paul March said:

“We had a dominant performance overall at Swinton. Defensively it was very pleasing, the middles set the platform and the outside backs did what they needed to do. We were very pleased.

“Our combinations are starting to tick. Hopefully this is the standard we are going to set every week. But the next two games are vital to where we want to be. If we can get two more wins we are looking forward.”

Asked if he was surprised by Keighley’s start to 2025, March replied:

“Yeah but there’s been a lot of turmoil, they’ve changed the coach. Will we probably have them at the right time? Yes. But they are still going to be dangerous and it is going to be a half-decent game. Hopefully people will come out and watch us.

“It is a big game for us.”

Midlands are currently top of League 1 with five points, but only one point separates them and sixth placed Dewsbury, with five teams all on four points.

And March believes it is going to be a very open 2025 division.

He said: “Teams are going to take points off each other. One week you might have a narrow defeat, the week after you might get a narrow win. That is what’s going to happen all the way through the season with every team.

“It is about being consistent and making sure we’re in a position to come in that top four.

“If we do, we will give ourselves a chance to go up.”

In Sunday’s other games, Midlands travel to Newcastle, Swinton host Goole, Workington welcome the Crusaders and Cornwall face Whitehaven.