Late scores confirm first defeat for Batley Bulldogs against York Knights

Brad Martin about to dive over for a try for Batley Bulldogs against York Knights. Picture: Paul Butterfield

​Batley Bulldogs’ unbeaten start to the new season in the Betfred Championship was ended by a 23-10 defeat to previously winless York Knights.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights left their previous league form behind with a strong display at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Injury-hit Batley were reinforced for the game with a new arrival in Welsh international prop Luke Thomas, signed on loan from Warrington, but they were unable to get over the line in a tough first half and were 10-0 down at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had the first chance when held up over the line, only denied by great work from former Man of Steel Paul McShane.

But it was York who opened the scoring when Joe Law took Oli Field’s pass to score in the corner.

Liam Harris increased the lead as he showed some good footwork to jink his way over from 10 metres out and he converted his own try to take the advantage out to 10 points at the break.

Playing downhill in the second half, Batley quickly cut their arrears with Joe Arundel’s offload freeing Robbie Butterworth who raced in from 40 metres out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Woods was unable to convert and the Knights hit back as Jack Martin powered over, taking several defenders with him. Harris’s conversion made it 16-4.

The end to end nature of the game at this stage continued with the home team scoring again, Brad Martin – on loan from Leigh Leopards – evading two would-be tacklers to get the ball down over the line.

With a successful conversion from Woods the lead was down to six points again with 10 minutes remaining and the result was in the balance with momentum with the Bulldogs.

But with five minutes left York took advantage of some pressure built with Harris taking a chance to send a drop-goal between the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then all over when the Knights scored again after McShane showed his class in paving the way for Oli Field to go over for the clinching try, which was converted by Harris.

It left Batley in seventh place in the table with a league record of one win, one draw and one loss in 2025.