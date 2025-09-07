Late Dan Coates try seals victory and creditable fourth place finish for Dewsbury Rams

Dan Coates sealed victory for Dewsbury Rams with a try four minutes from time in their last game of the season at Rochdale Hornets. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Dewsbury Rams ended their generally encouraging campaign on a high note with victory in a high scoring game at Rochdale Hornets.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 36-32 win clinched a fourth place finish for Paul March’s men in League One, achieving their ambition of a play-off place had that competition gone ahead.

With the amalgamation of the Championship and League One it will be a different set of priorities for the Rams next year, but they can be pleased with their efforts overall in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there have been some notable ups and downs after a total rebuild this year March has put together a competitive team as they showed in their final match at sixth-placed Rochdale who could have finished above Dewsbury had they won.

The Rams were determined to finish strongly and were ahead from their very first set with prop Jackson Walker crashing over from short range.

Jacob Hookem added the conversion and was on target again three minutes later as Dewsbury’s flying start continued with winger Liam Copland breaking from deep to race in for an exciting try.

A third try followed in the first 10 minutes, but this time it was the Hornets celebrating as Lewis Else spotted a gap in the Rams' line and darted through it. Martyn Ridyard, in his last game before retirement, added the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a brief period of stalemate Hookem nudged the Rams to an eight-point lead with a penalty goal.

Further pressure saw a goal-line drop-out forced, but the hosts’ defence held out before it was their turn to turn the screw.

Dewsbury were forced into a drop-out this time and from the next set their opponents were over with Gregg McNally – another in his final appearance – making a break backed up by Else for his second try of the day.

Ridyard goaled and Rochdale went ahead on 29 minutes when McNally sent Luke Forber over in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts went down to 12 men with Emmerson Whittel sin-binned for a dangerous tackle and finished the half with 11 after Dylan Kelly-Duffy followed him.

But they survived pressure and were even able to extend their lead to 18-14 at the break with a Ridyard penalty.

The Rams took advantage of their extra men at the start of the second half as Jamie Gill strolled through a gap to score. Paul Sykes took over the kicking duties and was on target with the conversion to put his side back ahead.

When Craig McShane reacted fastest to a loose ball to dive over five minutes later it was 24-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury then exerted more pressure with repeat sets eventually leading to another try as Gill crashed over for his second. Sykes tagged on the extras and it seemed they had the game under control at 30-18.

But the Hornets dug in and gave themselves a lifeline 15 minutes from time when Tommy Ashton squeezed over then Ridyard added a touchline conversion.

Veteran McNally gave the comeback even more impetus with a try four minutes later. Ridyard’s conversion levelled the scores then he nudged Rochdale ahead with a penalty.

But the Rams were not done and fought back to win it with a try four minutes from time, Dan Coates going over for a fantastic try.

Sykes goaled to make it 36-32 and that was how it stayed to the final hooter, although only last ditch defending kept the Hornets out right at the death.