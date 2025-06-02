Keenen Tomlinson at the double as Dewsbury Rams return with big victory

Keenen Tomlinson crossed for two tries in Dewsbury Rams' win at Workington Town. Picture: Rob Hare

Dewsbury Rams enjoyed what could be a key success on their long awaited return to action in League One.

After a month without a game the Rams were understandably a little rusty at times, but a strong second half defensive effort helped them to a 20-12 victory at Workington Town who came into the game in second place in the table.

After the teams went in level at the break the hosts were prevented from putting a single point on the board in the second half as Paul March’s men produced a disciplined effort to get over the line for a valuable two points.

Despite the long travel north it was the Rams who made the brighter start and they were ahead after only four minutes as Jamie Gill went over for a try converted by Jacob Hookem.

Workington worked their way into the contest and after Jake Bradley was held up over the line they put their first points on the board when Australian Lucas Castle blasted his way over. Dom Wear’s conversion levelled the game up.

The home side came close to another score as Jake Stephenson had an effort chalked off for a forward pass, but Dewsbury responded and regained the lead with Keenen Tomlinson going over following a strong set.

Hookem tagged on the extras, but Town hit back to be level at half-time as they came up with their second try, Wear following up his own kick to get to the ball first for a try he converted.

Errors blighted the second half, but the Rams nudged ahead 14 minutes in when an offside decision gave Hookem the chance to kick a penalty goal.

The visitors then exerted some heavy pressure on the home line and the Workington defence finally cracked when Tomlinson charged over for his second try 12 minutes from time. Hookem’s conversion was also crucial as it took Dewsbury out to two scores in front.

Town’s attempts to hit back in the closing stages were nullified by some strong defensive work from the Rams, who saw out the remainder of the game to give their promotion hopes a big boost.

It was their second win of the year at this ground after an 18-10 result in the 1895 Cup in February and it was their fifth victory in nine league games as they went up to fourth, just behind Workington who are two points ahead of them.