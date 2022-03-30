Jordan Lowther is impressive for Trojans before his sin-binning proves crucial

Thornhill Trojans were narrowly beaten by Pilkington Recs in their National Conference Premier Division game.

In the end it was the visitors who emerged victorious, 22-18, and were able to kick starting their league campaign.

The Trojans were left to rue the lack of a consistent goal kicker and the 64th minute sin-binning of man of the match Jordan Lowther.

The Thornhill loose forward was in superb form as he took the Trojans forward down the middle of the field. It was from his yellow card that Pilkingtons punished their hosts and scored a crucial try.

The Trojans opened the game in lively form and appeared to have shrugged off the previous week’s disappointing showing against Lock Lane.

However, the visitors showed they were not simply there to make up the numbers. Full- back Owain Abel seemed to run the show for Pilkington and caused the Trojans all manner of issues.

It was out wide that the first tries of the game were scored. On seven minutes and 16 winger Lewis Caine scored in the same corner to put Thornhill on the back foot. Kyran Knapper converted the second of these tries.

But Thornhill soon recovered and after first being held short of the line, the ball was flung out wide for Rye Ward to score in the corner.

This was quickly followed by another unconverted try. Recs lost the ball when trying to clear their own try line, Harry Woollard gained possession for and powered over for a try to put his team within two points.

Liam Morley then made a fantastic break for the Trojans, but the ball out to Will Gledhill went to ground.

Owain Abel continued to torment the Trojans and he broke clear on a long range run. The break came from a scrum and Abel caught Thornhill off guard to go over for a try. Knapper converted.

Pilkington also had giant prop Andy Morris making good ground for them as the Trojans struggled to pin him back. The visitors led 16-8 at the interval.

The second half got off to a good start for Thornhill when Bailey Lee showed bravery to scamper over for a try from close range. Thornhill changed goal kickers but Sam Ratcliffe made a complete hash of the conversion attempt.

An injury to Thornhill’s Josh Riley resulted in a stoppage in play before crucially Lowther was yellow carded for a late challenge.

Straight from the sin-binning the powerful Andy Morris thundered between the posts to score an important try for the visitors, converted by Knapper.

With the game into the final 10 minutes Thornhill tried their best to play catch up rugby. A long range penalty goal attempt from Recs was off target as they tried to wind the clock down

Lowther returned to the field and made an instant impact by crossing for a try. This time George Woodcock was successful with the goal attempt, but it was all too late and the referee blew for full-time to confirm Thornhill’s fourth straight league defeat.

Man of the Match and sponsors man of the match was Lowther.