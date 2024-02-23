Johnny Campbell pleased to be back where he started at Thornhill Trojans
and live on Freeview channel 276
Campbell, 36, started out as a junior rugby league player with Thornhill Trojans before going on to play 126 matches in his first spell with Batley between 2009 and 2015.
He then had two years with the Bradford Bulls before returning to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium to play a further 86 times for the Bulldogs.
Throughout that time he maintained a high percentage try scoring record, with a total of 128 touchdowns in an excellent career in the professional game, mainly from the wing position.
Now after calling time on his professional career Johnny is aiming to give back to the game after returning to the amateur ranks, signing on with National Conference League team Thornhill where his role – alongside playing for the first team – will be to bring on the youngsters at the club.
“I was always going to end my career back here,” he said.
"It’s really good. I was a youngster when I was here before and the roles are reversed now.
"I will just try and lead by example and bring the talk, chat, stuff like that and the enthusiasm. A lot of the youngsters are really enthusiastic so I’ll just try to buzz them up."
Campbell made his return in a Trojans shirt in last week’s warm-up game against Almondbury and was given a different role to that he was used to through most of his career.
"I’ve been given a different role, playing 13, which I’ve never played for a full game before.
"I’m used to being on the wing hiding away from all the tackles and stuff, but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.
"I don’t know all the moves and the calls so I need to get used to them and the lines.”
Campbell has already identified some teammates he has been impressed with in training.
He added: “Sam (Ratcliffe) is really enthusiastic and thinks he can play any position on the field.
"And Gibbo (Joel Gibson) is class. I don’t know why he hasn’t played in the Championship because some of the stuff I’ve seen in training is so cool, calm and collected.”
Thornhill are hoping for a much improved campaign in 2024 after a long run without victories at National Conference level last year that saw them relegated to Division Two. They begin away to Pilkington Recs on Saturday, March 2.
• Thornhill Trojans star Joel Gibson has been selected to represent England in the Community Lions tour to Australia and needs to raise £7,000 to fund his three-week trip down under.
The club will be holding some events to raise money over the next few months to send him on his way. There is also a go fund me link at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-get-our-rugby-coach-to-australia