In a career spanning an astonishing six decades, rugby league legend John Kear may just have called time on the game he loves.

After over 700 games as a head coach, Batley Bulldogs’ final game of the 2025 Championship season at champions-in-waiting York Knights on Sunday, September 14 (kick off 3pm), is likely to be Kear’s last in charge of any team.

A one-club man as a player for his hometown team Castleford from the late 1970s to the late 80s, Kear began his coaching career at Bramley in 1992 before leading Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC to miraculous Challenge Cup wins.

He spent six years at Wakefield, as well as leading Bradford Bulls and Widnes. Adored by everyone at the Bulldogs, he had a successful first stint at Mount Pleasant between 2011 and 2016. Who knew at that point he would return to end his rugby league career?

Asked if this weekend’s game, where York, irrespective of the result, are likely to claim the League Leaders’ Shield, would be his last, Kear replied:

“I think so, yes. It has been very enjoyable but it has also reminded me of exactly how much commitment is required to be a head coach of a professional rugby league team. I am happy to put my feet up and play golf.

“It has been really good being back at Batley. It has been very enjoyable but I am happy to ride on into the sunset after the game at York.”

On the prospect of playing York in his final ever game as a head coach, on the back of his Bulldogs player putting in a gutsy display last weekend in Toulouse, Kear said:

“Just as with our own situation, I don’t think the league table lies. I do think they have been the best team. They have improved as the season has gone on, so credit to the players and coaching staff.

“They have made some canny recruits as the season has gone on. They are finishing the season on a high with a very good team.”

He added: “I was really pleased with what the players dished up in France. It was a long, long journey on Friday. From leaving the club to the hotel it took ten hours. That was a heck of a challenge to overcome.

“Then to start the game as we did, the first 25 minutes, we were absolutely first class. It was just either side of half-time where we had a rough period and that is ultimately what took the game away from us.”