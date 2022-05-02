Joel Gibson and Dom Flanagan star as back to form Thornhill Trojans win thriller

The Trojans were good value for their third win of the season and the result was certainly no fluke as Siddal came out all guns blazing in the second half.

Thornhill gave debuts to winger Oliver Lightfoot and more importantly Dom Flanagan. Playing in the second row, Flanagan, who had been playing for Cleckheaton RUFC, was a force to be reckoned with as he made the hard yards, taking the ball forward to create space for Joel Gibson.

Man of the match Gibson made use of the space he was provided with to run the show for the Trojans.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Gibson was one of the stars of a much improved performance by Thornhill Trojans in their victory over Siddal.

Thornhill opened the game purposefully and Flanagan looked to have broken clear for a try. However, the inside ball went to ground.

Not long after this, Gibson chipped the ball forward on half-way, picked up and raced the remaining distance to score a glorious try he converted.

Thornhill survived a scare when Siddal lost the ball over the try line.

But they were soon on attack with a try that was the result of a strong run from Flanagan. The ball was then worked to Gibson who stepped clear before passing the ball inside to the supporting Anthony Harris, who charged over between the posts. Gibson converted.

Thornhill lost the ball from the restart and this error resulted in Siddal’s first try, allowing them to gain a foothold on the game. Lewis Hosty ran through a seemingly non-existent home defence to score a try which he converted himself.

A high kick from Siddal then came crashing down. The bounce of the ball caught the Thornhill defence out and Sam Walsh collected the ball to score a try. Hosty converted.

But right on half-time Thornhill were awarded a penalty and Gibson kicked the goal.

Siddal came out for the second half all guns blazing. This pressure paid dividends straight away and Keenan Ramsden powered over for a try which Hosty converted.

Thornhill were now behind and were suddenly chasing the game. Jordan Lowther looked to have scored but the ball was bounced over the try line.

Tempers boiled over and players rushed in to settle their differences. Play restarted and Will Gledhill was sin-binned for a high tackle.

The numbers were evened up as Siddal then had Ryan Sweeney also sin-binned for a high tackle. After this Thornhill were awarded a penalty close to the Siddal try line and from it Gibson ducked under a tackle to race between the posts to score a try he converted himself.

In the final minute a Siddal player was flipped on his back as he crossed the try line. The ball was lost and Thornhill were victorious in a thrilling game.

Man of the match was Gibson with Flanagan awarded the sponsors’ man of the match.