Jayden Myers’ last-gasp try earns share of spoils for battling Bulldogs

Ben White was one of Batley Bulldogs' try scorers in their draw with Barrow Raiders. Picture: Paul Butterfield

After recent disappointments Batley Bulldogs were back near their competitive best as they shared the spoils with in-form Barrow Raiders in a thrilling Championship match.

Mark Moxon’s men had lost four of their previous five games and were thrashed 50-18 by Sheffield Eagles the previous week, but produced a much improved performance to draw 24-24 with opponents in second place in the table.

They outscored the Raiders five tries to four and led 16-14 at half-time, but need a last-gasp try to claim a battling point.

Going into the final minute they found themselves 24-20 behind before they went on the attack one last time and Jayden Myers drove forward in a tackle to get the ball down over the line.

Josh Woods then had a chance to win it for Batley, but he was unable to add the conversion.

Perhaps a draw was fitting after what developed into a close contest following a strong start by the visitors.

Despite playing uphill Barrow were quick out of the traps as Brad Walker landed an early penalty then Tee Ritson finished well in the corner for the opening try to which Walker added a touchline conversion.

Further pressure saw the Raiders go close again before slick handling led to James Greenwood going over for their second try. With Walker goaling again it was 14-0 after 23 minutes and the hosts had a big job on their hands.

They dug in, however, and were back in it when a brilliant offload by Woods led to Ollie Greensmith going over for their first try.

Woods goaled and three minutes before half-time Batley scored again as Robbie Butterworth’s show and go saw him get over the line for an unconverted try.

And right on the half-time hooter the hosts kept the ball alive well, working space for Ben White to go over. Woods’ conversion gave them a 16-14 interval lead that had looked unlikely.

Barrow made the better start to the second half and regained the lead when Ryan Johnston kicked from one wing to the other where Jarrad Stack won possession and Andrew Bulman went over in the corner.

Again the Bulldogs dug in and Butterworth’s cut out pass sent Elliot Kear over for a try in the corner.

It was nip and tuck for the next 15 minutes before the visitors forced some pressure and decided to run the ball from a penalty near the sticks. The decision was justified as Charlie Emsley powered over for a try.

Walker’s conversion made it 24-20 and looked likely to give the Raiders a victory only for Batley’s never say die spirit to see them score their fifth try through Myers right on the hooter.