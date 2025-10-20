James Delaney steps down as Dewsbury Moor Maroons head coach after four years in charge

James Delaney with a special recognition award presented to him by Dewsbury Moor Maroons chairman and vice-chairman Mick Delaney and Allan Samme. Picture: Simon Eyre Photography/ Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Dewsbury Moor Maroons are looking for a new head coach after James Delaney has stepped down from the role.

Following a fantastic four years in charge of the Maroons Delaney is leaving to focus on family and work commitments.

He has enjoyed tremendous success in leading the club to back to back promotions from Division Two of the National Conference League to the Premier Division while also securing three consecutive local cup final victories as well.

Moor found it tough in the top flight and will be back in Division One next year, but were encouraged by some of their performances in the second half of the 2025 season.

On social media the club said: “We would like to say thank you to James for everything he has done for the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

James was presented with the club’s special recognition award for services to the club by chairman and vice-chairman Mick Delaney and Allan Samme at the Maroons’ awards evening.

Special recognition awards were also presented to club captains James Samme and Bradley Foster who are hanging up their boots.

Samme retires after playing 152 games, scoring 64 tries and kicking one drop-goal while Foster made 148 appearances, scoring 15 tries and kicking 91 goals plus two drop-goals.

End of season award winners were:

NCL Player of the Year, NCL Players’ Player and Top Try Scorer: Felix Ellis.

NCL Clubman: Mitch Gray and Greg Colebridge.

NCL Most Improved: Eddie Brown.

#ACB9 Man of Steel Award: Josh Burland.

Young Player of the Year: Will Clarkson

Supporters Player of the Year: Aaron James.

Supporter of the Year: Mick Foster.

YML Player of the Year and Players’ Player: Dean Arundel.

YML Clubman: Josh Scrutton.

YML Most Improved: Joe Heywood.