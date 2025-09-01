James Brown earns cheers but Batley Bulldogs end home campaign with defeat

James Brown marked his final home game for Batley Bulldogs with a try against London Broncos. Picture: Rob Hare

Batley Bulldogs ended their home campaign in disappointing fashion with a home defeat to London Broncos.

In a game in which the club was saying a fond farewell to three of the first team stars they were unable to make it a happy send off with the visitors able to go away with a 30-16 victory.

One of the players leaving, the long serving James Brown, did mark his last game at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium with a try, but the Bulldogs gave themselves too much to do in the second half after they were trailing 14-0 at the break.

Elliot Kear also made his final appearance for Batley at the home ground while for Luke Blake it was a final career appearance.

They were unable to help the Bulldogs who were kept tryless in the first 40 minutes when playing up the hill.

London were ahead from the tenth minute with winger Liam Tindall racing over in the corner for the opening try.

Luke Polselli cashed in on further pressure as he collected Connor O’Beirne’s offload to score the second try 10 minutes later with Jack Smith kicking the first of three conversions.

The visitors added a third try on 26 minutes when four defenders could not stop a determined Lewis Bienek from forcing his way over the line, eventually grounding the ball through a sea of bodies. With no goal they led 14-0 and that was how it stayed to half-time.

Batley got the start to the second half they were looking for down the hill when four minutes in Kear sent Joe Burton over in the corner.

More pressure went unrewarded before the Broncos responded with Tindall racing away. Alex Walker was up in support and he then fed O’Beirne who went over for a converted try.

It was Batley’s turn to respond four minutes later when a quick play-the-ball near the try-line saw hooker Alistair Leak burrow his way over.

The momentum was with the hosts now and they exerted further pressure, but their opponents defended well to hold out and it was they who crucially scored next with Walker racing over from O’Beirne’s pass after an interception had seen the visitors break.

Another try quickly followed as Tommy Porter found a gap 20 metres out and charged over.

To the Bulldogs’ credit, however, they kept going and scored the last points of the game when Brown marked his final home game with a try from close range.