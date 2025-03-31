Jack McShane try seals hard earned victory for Dewsbury Rams over Keighley Cougars

Jack McShane scored two tries in Dewsbury Rams' victory over Keighley Cougars.

They were made to work hard for their victory after making a strong start but Dewsbury Rams were able to celebrate a third successive League One victory when they took on Keighley Cougars.

Winless Keighley looked set for a heavy defeat when they went 20-0 down in the first half, but they hit back after the break and it needed a late Jack McShane try to wrap up the points with the hosts eventually running out 26-12 winners.

The Cougars made a bright start, but were unable to make anything of early pressure and it was the Rams who opened the scoring when Jack McShane strolled over after collecting the ball from a Jamie Field offload.

Jacob Hookem added the first of what would be four conversions and Dewsbury were off and running on their way to a first home league win of the season.

It did not take them long to double their lead as Field went from creator to scorer as he powered his way over from close range.

And eight minutes later it got even better for the Rams with Field again smashing his way over from near the line.

Hookem landed the conversion and added a penalty late in the half, awarded for a high tackle, to take the home team three scores clear at 20-0 at the break.

After an outstanding first 40 minutes it was not such plain sailing in the second half with Keighley toughening up their defence and threatening an unlikely comeback after getting encouragement from putting their first points on the board.

Seven minutes into the half the visitors’ pressure brought them a try as Harry Bowes burrowed his way over the line and Jack Miller converted.

Bowes was later to leave the field with what looked a bad injury with the game halted for some time as he received treatment on the pitch.

The Rams responded to conceding by putting some pressure on of their own, but were unable to add to their points tally with Liam Copland tackled into touch as he aimed to race in at the corner.

The Cougars closed the gap further as Billy Walkley made a superb break from his side’s own 30-metre mark. With Dewsbury still scrambling to defend the ball was moved out wide for Brad Holroyd and he offloaded to send Adam Ryder over for the visitors’ second try, to which Miller tagged on the extras.

It was game on now, but the home team showed their defensive qualities to hold their opponents at bay in the final quarter.

They made certain of victory late on when Jack McShane showed great determination to burrow his way through defenders on the line to come up with his game cinching try.

Hookem’s fifth goal of the afternoon rounded off the scoring to give the Dewsbury side a hard earned two points.

With three wins and a defeat so far this season they are now up to fifth place in League One, just one point behind early season pacesetters Midlands Hurricanes.