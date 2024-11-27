Action from Batley Bulldogs' opening game of the 2024 Championship season. In 2025, they will have to wait until Round 2 to play. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs face a delayed start to their 2025 Championship after being given a bye in the Round 1 fixtures.

With 13 teams set to take part in next season’s competition, one club was always going to be faced with this scenario.

And it is Mark Moxon’s Bulldogs who have drawn that straw, meaning they will have to wait until Sunday, February 23 to finally get their league campaign underway at newly promoted Oldham RLFC.

Moxon told the Reporter Series:

“Our first bye is in the first round of the league which is a bit strange. It’s probably not the best time to get a bye. You are wanting to get cracking and to get started.

“We would have probably preferred that in the middle of the season where you can have a bit of a break or lads who have been carrying knocks can have a week off.

“But it is what it is.”

On the prospect of visiting the 2024 League One champions, who are coached by St Helens legend Sean Long and have a host of former Super League and Championship players in their ranks, first, Moxon said:

“They have spent a lot of money. It wouldn’t be a surprise to me (if they had a good season) with the amount of money they are spending, the budget they have got and the players they have fetched in. They should be expected to perform.

“These players aren’t League One players. They are seasoned Championship and Super League players, some of them. They know what it is all about so I can’t really see a reason why they wouldn’t (do well).”

He added: “In terms of the fixtures it doesn’t matter where they are or who you play because, as we said all the way through last year, every game is going to be a tough game and everybody is going to be able to beat anybody on the day.”