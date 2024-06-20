Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite being on a three-game winning streak, which has seen them leap into the top half of the Championship table, Batley Bulldogs are the league’s second least potent point scorers - a statistic head coach Mark Moxon doesn’t feel is likely to change in “tough” upcoming fixtures against Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse, who they entertain this Saturday (kick off 3pm).

Batley’s fantastic run of three consecutive wins against Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles and Swinton Lions has produced a plus points difference of just 18.

And although Moxon isn’t overly concerned with the numbers – Batley’s 181 total points scored is only better than rock bottom Dewsbury’s 140 – he wouldn’t mind “a comfortable win” at some point in the near future.

He told the Reporter Series:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon.

“It’s not doing any good for my nerves, I know that for sure because we are wasting opportunities at the moment and we are not quite nailing everything that we want to nail.

“We have been dogged and our defensive record is pretty good though. At the end of the day, it’s whether you win or lose that matters most of all.

“It would be nice if we could get a comfortable win. That would be nice for a chance to take the pressure off. But I can’t see one coming anywhere in the near future.”

That’s because Batley now play three of the league’s current top four, starting with Toulouse, who have won five straight games themselves, on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if this period would be a true test of where the Bulldogs are at the moment, Moxon replied:

“The next three weeks are. We’ve got three teams in the top four in Toulouse at home and then we go to Widnes and then to Wakefield. They are three very tough games.

“But we are in a position now where we are going into those games where we can win them, particularly at home. I am really looking forward to this week. It is a game we can really get our teeth into.