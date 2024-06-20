‘It’s not doing any good for my nerves’ - Second lowest point scorers Batley Bulldogs look to continue good run of Championship form against Toulouse
Batley’s fantastic run of three consecutive wins against Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles and Swinton Lions has produced a plus points difference of just 18.
And although Moxon isn’t overly concerned with the numbers – Batley’s 181 total points scored is only better than rock bottom Dewsbury’s 140 – he wouldn’t mind “a comfortable win” at some point in the near future.
“It’s not doing any good for my nerves, I know that for sure because we are wasting opportunities at the moment and we are not quite nailing everything that we want to nail.
“We have been dogged and our defensive record is pretty good though. At the end of the day, it’s whether you win or lose that matters most of all.
“It would be nice if we could get a comfortable win. That would be nice for a chance to take the pressure off. But I can’t see one coming anywhere in the near future.”
That’s because Batley now play three of the league’s current top four, starting with Toulouse, who have won five straight games themselves, on Saturday.
Asked if this period would be a true test of where the Bulldogs are at the moment, Moxon replied:
“The next three weeks are. We’ve got three teams in the top four in Toulouse at home and then we go to Widnes and then to Wakefield. They are three very tough games.
“But we are in a position now where we are going into those games where we can win them, particularly at home. I am really looking forward to this week. It is a game we can really get our teeth into.
“Toulouse put Doncaster to the sword last week and that is a decent Doncaster team. They are a good side, there is no doubt about that. They are full-time professionals and it is a David and Goliath challenge for us again this week but it is one we are looking forward to.”
