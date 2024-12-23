If you’re a fan of rugby league in the Heavy Woollen district, there is only one place you need to be on Boxing Day.

‘It is not just a run out’ - New Batley signings ‘made aware’ of Boxing Day’s Heavy Woollen derby’s importance
That is at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as Batley Bulldogs take on Dewsbury Rams (kick off 12pm) in what is always a festive cracker of a match.
It has been a busy pre-season with both clubs making new signings - with the ones at Batley being informed as soon as they walked through the doors about the importance of the derby.
Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon said:
“It’s our traditional fixture. I made the new lads aware of it on the first day back of pre-season. Yes it’s a friendly, but it is a game which means a lot to the loyal supporters of the club.
“It is not just a run out and not just a chance to get a blow out.”
Last year’s Boxing Day fixture saw the Bulldogs recover from a 12-0 deficit to draw 12-12 in front of a healthy festive crowd at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, before both sides recorded victories in their respective home fixtures.
Dewsbury’s victory over the Bulldogs in Round 2, however, was only one of two league wins all season as they were relegated to League One.
Moxon, however, believes the Rams will certainly be up for the occasion.
“We have always said that although there is a great rivalry between the two clubs, we are both good for each other in terms of competition and the games between us are usually well supported.
“Certainly the Boxing Day game is always well supported. It is a good fixture and I am sure the Dewsbury lads will come ready to play as well and be wanting to get a victory.”
Asked if his players were ready for the game-time, Moxon replied:
“After training the other night we said that it’s alright being gym fit and drill fit but rugby fit is another thing. We need to get out there and see how we go.
“I am sure there will be a few burning lungs from both sets of players as it will have been such a long time since they have played.
“It will be good to get the lads out there and see where we are at.”
