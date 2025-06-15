Dewsbury Rams' Tom Delaney competes for a high ball. Picture: Rob Hare

Dewsbury Rams’ up and down form continued when they were unable to make home ground pay in a surprise defeat to this year’s League One newcomers Goole Vikings.

Paul March’s men went into the game in good spirits after a great win at Workington in their previous match, but were turned over 20-12.

The opening quarter set the scene for a close contest to come as there was little to separate the teams until the 13th minutes when a back to back set following a goalline drop-out led to Mackenzie Harman’s towering kick that was not dealt with by the home side.

Goole’s experienced Thomas Minns took full advantage as he scooped up the loose ball to score the first try, which was converted by Reece Dean from the touchline.

Liam Copland takes the ball in for Dewsbury Rams. Picture: Rob Hare

Rams looked to hit back and their forwards helped them get on top. They were level on 25 minutes as smart handling from Paul Sykes and Jacob Hookem sent Craig McShane over in the corner.

With Hookem adding a touchline conversion it was 6-6.

But the Vikings were to regain the lead before half-time with their veterans Brett Ferres and Minns combining to put winger Neil Tchamambe in at the corner.

His impressive acrobatic finish was matched by a fine kick from Dean and it was 12-6 at the break.

Paul Sykes and Matt Garside combine for Dewsbury Rams. Picture: Rob Hare

Dean nudged the visitors further in front with a penalty goal early in the second half.

They then came up with their third try as another of their veterans, Andy Ellis, linked with half-back Jeylan Hodgson to send Harman over as he stepped inside McShane to ground the ball beside the sticks.

Dean added the easy conversion to make it four from four with the boot to make it 20-6, but the game was far from over as Dewsbury sparked themselves into life to produce a strong finish in the final quarter.

Caelum Jordan gave them a lifeline as he came up with an interception and raced 50 metres to score.

Craig McShane moves the ball on.

From the restart they marched 70 metres downfield, Sykes turned the clock back with a mazy run and combined with McShane to put Jordan over for his second try in four minutes.

Crucially, however, Hookem was unable to convert either of the two tries, leaving the Rams still six points behind going into the last 10 minutes.

They then threw everything at their opponents in a frantic finish, but were unable to score again despite forcing a couple of goalline drop-outs.

It took some desperate defending from Goole to keep them out, but they had fallen just short against opponents who had only won twice previously in the league.