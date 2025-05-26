Adam Gledhill and Dane Manning combine to stop Brad Day. Picture: Rob HareAdam Gledhill and Dane Manning combine to stop Brad Day. Picture: Rob Hare
Adam Gledhill and Dane Manning combine to stop Brad Day. Picture: Rob Hare

IN PICTURES: Images from Featherstone Rovers' win over Batley Bulldogs

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 11:00 BST
Back to form Featherstone Rovers were too strong for Batley Bulldogs in their Betfred Championship match at the Millennium Stadium.

Rovers continued where they left off at Oldham the previous week as they won 46-4 and here’s images from the game captured by photographers Rob Hare and Kevin Creighton.

James Glover is all smiles as he marks his Featherstone Rovers debut with a try. Picture: Kevin Creighton

James Glover is all smiles as he marks his Featherstone Rovers debut with a try. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Josh Hardcastle gets the ball down for a Featherstone Rovers try. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Josh Hardcastle gets the ball down for a Featherstone Rovers try. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Batley Bulldogs full-back Paul Foulstone skips out of a tackle. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Batley Bulldogs full-back Paul Foulstone skips out of a tackle. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Ben White comes up with the ball for Batley. Picture: Rob Hare

Ben White comes up with the ball for Batley. Picture: Rob Hare

