The event comprised of a two-course meal followed by the induction of Bill Hudson (debut 1935); Bill Riches (debut 1943), Mark Cass (debut 1992) and Danny Maun (debut 200).

A total of 115 people attended the dinner, which was expertly prepared and served by Samantha Bennett and her team, who did a remarkable job in serving two courses to 115 diners in a crowded space.

The servers' ability to keep their balance while swerving in between tables in order to either deliver the food or to collect crockery and cutlery was a sight to behold.

The whole event, which was an outstanding success and so well attended because of the immense popularity of both modern day greats Mark Cass and Danny Maun, began at 7pm and did not conclude until approaching midnight.

The dinner and Hall of Fame induction was the result of a collaborative effort between Batley Bulldogs chief executive Paul Harrison and John Roe, author of the Batley RLFC Trilogy and volunteer for the Heritage Foundation.

John, the self-styled wit and raconteur, was the MC at the event, for which he had written (without assistance from AI) a Limerick about each of the four inductees, so in addition to being presented with a framed photo each inductee or (in the case of the deceased inductees) a member of their immediate family also received a framed copy of the Limerick.

The Hall of Fame dinner proved a big success at Batley Bulldogs' Fox's Biscuits Stadium.

Four players were inducted into the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame.

More than 100 attended the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame dinner.