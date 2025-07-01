Guests enjoying the Batley Hall of Fame dinner.placeholder image
Guests enjoying the Batley Hall of Fame dinner.

IN PICTURES: Danny Maun and Mark Cass among four Batley legends added to Hall of Fame

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Four former players have been inducted into the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame at a successful dinner event at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

The event comprised of a two-course meal followed by the induction of Bill Hudson (debut 1935); Bill Riches (debut 1943), Mark Cass (debut 1992) and Danny Maun (debut 200).

A total of 115 people attended the dinner, which was expertly prepared and served by Samantha Bennett and her team, who did a remarkable job in serving two courses to 115 diners in a crowded space.

The servers' ability to keep their balance while swerving in between tables in order to either deliver the food or to collect crockery and cutlery was a sight to behold.

The whole event, which was an outstanding success and so well attended because of the immense popularity of both modern day greats Mark Cass and Danny Maun, began at 7pm and did not conclude until approaching midnight.

The dinner and Hall of Fame induction was the result of a collaborative effort between Batley Bulldogs chief executive Paul Harrison and John Roe, author of the Batley RLFC Trilogy and volunteer for the Heritage Foundation.

John, the self-styled wit and raconteur, was the MC at the event, for which he had written (without assistance from AI) a Limerick about each of the four inductees, so in addition to being presented with a framed photo each inductee or (in the case of the deceased inductees) a member of their immediate family also received a framed copy of the Limerick.

The Hall of Fame dinner proved a big success at Batley Bulldogs' Fox's Biscuits Stadium.

1. Batley Hall of Fame 4.JPG

The Hall of Fame dinner proved a big success at Batley Bulldogs' Fox's Biscuits Stadium. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Four players were inducted into the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame.

2. Batley Hall of Fame 2.JPG

Four players were inducted into the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
More than 100 attended the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame dinner.

3. Batley Hall of Fame 3.JPG

More than 100 attended the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame dinner. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
More guests at the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame event.

4. Batley Hall of Fame 5.JPG

More guests at the Batley RLFC Hall of Fame event. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BatleyPaul Harrison
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice