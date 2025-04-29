Jack McShane dives over for a Dewsbury Rams try.Jack McShane dives over for a Dewsbury Rams try.
IN PICTURES: Action images from Dewsbury Rams' latest game

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 19:08 BST
Here’s a look at action pictures from Dewsbury Rams’ latest League One game when they took on Rochdale Hornets at FLAIR Stadium.

Photographer Rob Hare was at the game in which the Rams made a good start, but were to go on to lose 32-18. They are looking to bounce back at Whitehaven this Sunday.

Tom Delaney touches down for a try.

1. Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets

Tom Delaney touches down for a try. Photo: Rob Hare

Tom Delaney celebrates his try.

2. Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets

Tom Delaney celebrates his try. Photo: Rob Hare

Rams and Hornets compete for a high ball.

3. Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets

Rams and Hornets compete for a high ball. Photo: Rob Hare

Jacob Hookem landed three conversions.

4. Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets

Jacob Hookem landed three conversions. Photo: Rob Hare

