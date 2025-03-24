Impressive Dewsbury Rams end Swinton Lions' 100 per cent start

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 18:06 BST
Jacob Hookem kicked five goals in Dewsbury Rams' win at Swinton Lions. Picture: Kevin Creighton
Jacob Hookem kicked five goals in Dewsbury Rams' win at Swinton Lions. Picture: Kevin Creighton
Dewsbury Rams stunned their hosts as they came away from Swinton Lions with a 26-10 victory in League One.

​The Lions went into the game with a 100 per cent league record, but came up against a Rams side showing tremendous improvement to take their own record to two wins from three.

The Lions made a confident start, but the Dewsbury defence held out and it was the visitors who opened the scoring as Jack McShane burrowed over from close range and Jacob Hookem tagged on the extras.

It stayed 6-0 until five minutes before half-time when Tom Delaney went over in the corner after Keenan Tomlinson won an aerial battle for possession.

Hookem kicked the touchline conversion and right on half-time added a penalty to make it 14-0.

Dewsbury started the second half with 12 men with Delaney on the sidelines after being sin-binned and with their extra man Swinton put their first points on the board, Gav Rodden going over followed by Dan Abram goaling.

But the visitors dug in and with the next score crucial it was the Rams who came up with it as Joe Summers backed up good work by Hookem to cross the line.

Hookem’s conversion took the score out to 20-6 with 14 minutes remaining.

It was not quite over as the Lions came up with another score, finished off by Rodden for his second try.

Dewsbury clinched victory, however, five minutes from time when Dale Ferguson’s break paved the way and Louis Collinson was on hand to get the ball down over the line. Hookem’s fifth goal rounded off the scoring.

