Dewsbury Rams have announced five signings as the squad begins to take shape ahead of the club looking for an instant return to the Championship in 2025.

Paul March’s men were relegated from the second tier into League 1 after only two wins in 2024.

But plans for what will hopefully be a more promising season are already in place with the announcement of five players putting pen to paper for 2025.

Half-back Dan Coates has joined from North Wales Crusaders, while George Senior makes the switch from Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs.

Caelum Jordan scores a try for Dewsbury Rams during his first spell with the club in 2023. He is back for 2025. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Tommy Brierley, a 28-year-old winger, and Caelum Jordan, a 22-year-old who spent last year with March at Shaw Cross, both return for a second stint.

Jacob Hookem is entering into his second season with the Rams after joining ahead of the 2024 season, where he made 26 appearances, scoring three tries.

On the signings, March told the Rams’ official website:

“I’m really glad to get this one over the line (George). Ever since we knew our fate we’ve been chasing him. He will bring plenty of Championship experience with him.

“He just wants to play and put his best foot forward. By doing that I’m sure he’ll become a Rams favourite.

“I’m excited to be working with Dan next year. He comes very highly recommended and is a great goal kicker too.

“Tommy’s a local boy coming back to Dewsbury for his second stint and, like others, he’s got some unfinished business with us.

“He’s a player who knows where the try line is and because of that he’ll be a big part of our team next year.

“Caelum has played the full year under me at Shaw Cross and was easily one of the stand out players in the league.

“He’s played here before and both him and me think that he’s got some unfinished business to attend to.

“I’m glad that Jacob has committed for another year, he’s a player that we need to build the team around. He knows that he’s still learning his trade and I believe that 2025 will be a great year for him.”

Senior added: “I’m really excited to get going at the Rams and get the team back into the Championship. I’m a local lad and I can’t wait to represent the town.”