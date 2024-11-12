Jack Briggs, Keenen Tomlinson, Joel Russell, Louie Walker and AJ Boardman are all on board for Dewsbury Rams’ League 1 title challenge in 2025.

The five new additions take Paul March’s squad list up to 24 as they look to commence their pre-season preparations.

Briggs has re-signed having entered into his first full season in 2024 having initially joining on trial. He made his debut against Toulouse in the south of France and went onto make eight appearances in total.

He told the Rams’ official website: “I’m looking forward to working with Marchy and the rest of the lads again to get us back up to the Championship.”

Keenen Tomlinson in action for Dewsbury Rams against Halifax Panthers at The Shay last season. Photo by Simon Hall.

March added: “He really burst onto the scene last year with some impressive performances against tough opposition.

“He will have gained plenty of experience but it’s time for him to kick on.”

A former Ram from the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, Jamaican international Tomlinson has also re-signed having joined the club part-way through last year from Featherstone Rovers, with captain Jimmy Beckett moving in the opposite direction.

He told the Rams’ website: “I’m very happy to be back for 2025 and I’m confident that we can get promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.”

Russell also rejoins after signing ahead of 2024, although he spent most of the season on loan at Newcastle Thunder, while Walker has made the step up into the professional ranks having spent ten years at Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

The 20-year-old half-back and loose forward, who March “can’t wait to see develop” at League 1 level having helped Moor to promotion to the NCL Premier Division, joins a long list of family members - Matt, Patch, James and Jackson - who have also represented the club.

Experienced Boardman has signed for his hometown club having previously played for Hunslet RLFC, Midlands Hurricanes, Rochdale Hornets and Cornwall.

The 34-year-old told the Rams’ website: “”I’m really grateful to have this opportunity and after talks with Marchy I believe he’s building a strong squad with both youth and experience.

“Being a Dewsbury lad it is a privilege for me to be pulling on the jersey.”