Alfie Dean scores a try for Batley against Dewsbury in the Boxing Day friendly. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs entertain local rivals Dewsbury Rams at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, February 9 (kick off 2pm), in the third round of the Challenge Cup - with the winner likely to play a Super League side in the last-16.

The Bulldogs beat their Heavy Woollen neighbours 36-16 in the annual Boxing Day friendly before the Rams returned to Mount Pleasant last month where they thrashed Dewsbury Moor Maroons in the second round of the Challenge Cup to set up this weekend’s mouthwatering tie.

However, due to Dewsbury’s relegation from the Championship last season, the fixture is likely to be the only competitive meeting between the sides in 2025, unless they are paired together in the 1895 Cup.

And Batley head coach admitted the clash brings “pressure.”

Action from Batley v Dewsbury on Boxing Day. The pair are set to meet in the Challenge Cup this Sunday. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

He told the Reporter Series: “For me, as a coach, it brings a bit of pressure because of the expectation. I know how much it means to everybody in the local area, and they want us to beat Dewsbury for the local bragging rights.

“It’s an important game because the winner will likely get a nice tasty tie in the next round which is what the club needs.

“It’s a big game and there is a lot at stake. We will be ready and prepared for the challenge.”

Moxon may call on the talented trio of Jonah Parsons, Alfie Dean and Kieren Hepworth - the latter two recently signing deals with the club - who have all impressed in pre-season.

The head coach said: “It’s excellent that both Alfie and Kez have signed. All three have been good in pre-season.

“Jonah has been excellent in every game he has played. I have said to all the young lads that if they’re playing well enough then they will keep their shirt.

“And that is what they have done up to now. He will play against Dewsbury because he has been excellent. Jonah’s certainly got his foot in the door at the minute.

“Alfie’s got a few good players to come back, like Elliot Kear who hasn’t featured yet. He probably hasn’t done enough to keep him out at the moment but I know I can throw him in there and he can do us a job and I can rely on him.

“I know there is a lot of improvement in him as well, which is always exciting for us as a group.

“Kez was excellent against Dewsbury. I knew the challenge with Midlands would be a bit tougher and that’s how it turned out but he did alright, he didn’t do anything wrong.

“He has shown that he can handle that level. Championship, when we get to that, is going to be another level, but I am confident that he will do a good job for us.”