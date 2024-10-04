Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mark Moxon has revealed the “pressure” he has felt during his first season as head coach at Batley Bulldogs.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moxon took over from Craig Lingard last October after 12 years as assistant head coach at the club.

And, after what he has described as “the hardest Championship season”, Moxon guided the Bulldogs to a 10th placed finish - just three wins away from play-off spot, albeit just four points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing a delicate insight into how he has overseen his first year in charge at Mount Pleasant, he told the Reporter Series:

Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it, although it was never going to be easy. That’s the challenge I took on.

“And it has been a tough challenge. It has been a very tough season. It has been the hardest season I have been involved in since I have been at Batley.

“I don’t know if it feels that way because I’ve been the man at the helm or if it has been the toughest Championship season. It has been very, very tough with some very good sides.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I felt a lot of pressure this year because Batley have been in the Championship for a lot of years and I knew this year was going to be difficult and tough.

“But I didn’t want to be the coach that took the club down into League 1. That was the first pressure that I felt. The expectation of us over achieving like we have done in the past few years, that was there as well.

“We set off to try and get into the play-offs, which everybody wanted us to do. We didn’t fall too far short, we were there or thereabouts and had a fighting chance of getting into the play-offs but we didn’t quite have enough in the end.”

Asked if needed an open cheque book to help get the Bulldogs into the play-offs next year, Moxon replied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That would help! But we’re not going to have that, that is for sure. I think we need an injection of some fresh faces, maybe some younger blokes.

“It is an ageing squad that we have got but what comes with that is toughness and experience, so we need to keep a bit of that and keep hold of the lads who have done so well for us over the last few years and maybe add a few new faces just to give us a freshness and a new lease of life.”

Moxon confirmed that two players would be departing the club at the end of this season, with Kieran Buchanan moving to York Knights and Oliver Burton who will join Rochdale in League 1.

Moxon said: “Kieran Buchanan will be a big loss for us. He has been great for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oliver Burton is confirmed as going to Rochdale just to get regular game time, which I think he needs.

“I don’t want to step in his way of getting that as he has been great for us. He’s a great bloke with plenty of potential.

“He has just struggled to make our team week, in week out.”