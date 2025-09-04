Matt Garside with partner Amber and two sons, Alfie (front) and Toby.

After a 15-year playing career, Dewsbury Rams’ captain Matt Garside has decided to hang up his boots.

Garside, who started out at Gateshead in 2010, has been a highly dependable and consistent second rower, and has combined his playing duties in 2025 at the Rams by assisting head coach Paul March.

He enjoyed major success in 2013 with Sheffield Eagles where he came agonisingly close to lifting the Northern Rail Cup before beating Batley Bulldogs in the Championship Grand Final.

He took to the field for the final time in Dewsbury’s excellent 40-4 victory over Midlands Hurricanes at FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, where he was supported by partner Amber, young sons Alfie and Toby, and his parents, as well as other family members and friends.

Asked if it had sunk in yet that he had retired from playing rugby league, Garside, who has struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks, replied:

“It probably won’t sink in until the off -season is out of the way and pre-season begins when I don’t return as a player.”

Despite the fitness issues, he was determined to get a “send-off” in front of the Dewsbury fans at home.

He said: “I was absolutely thrilled for everyone involved with the performance. I spoke a lot to the boys throughout the week about when we went down to Midlands at the start of the season and they absolutely handed it to us. They hammered us and we got beat up.

Matt Garside walks out for the final time with his sons Alfie and Toby.

“We needed to avenge that so I was really happy that happened as part of my last game. Credit to the boys for working as hard as they did.

“I am really happy with the send off that I got in front of the home fans, family, loved ones and mates. It was a pretty special, emotional day. I am really proud that I could walk out with my two boys, Alfie and Toby, and I am really proud of Amber and my mum and dad. I am so thankful for all their support throughout.”

And although the former York, Sheffield, London Broncos, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers star has hung up his boots for the final time, Garside, who turns 35 next month, has confirmed he will be staying with the Rams in 2026 to continue to assist March and the coaching team.

He said: “I am staying with Dewsbury for next year with Marchy and Conor (Turner, assistant coach). I am keeping my foot in the door to try and put as much of my experience forward as I can, and to learn from Conor and Marchy and stay involved in the game that I love and add some value to a young group that will face some tough times next year with the league becoming one.

“I am looking forward to being a part of that.”

Away from rugby league, Garside is a student manager at Thornhill Community Academy which is currently featuring in a second series of Educating Yorkshire on Channel 4.

He said: “People are really happy with how they came across. Mr Wilson, my close colleague, featured heavily in the first episode and he was absolutely fantastic. I am really proud of him, and I know that his family and his friends are too.

“He came across really great and highlighted some of the great work that colleagues do in our school, and schools up and down the country.

“It is a difficult time to work in schools but people really do a great job and I am proud to be a part of that.”

Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 season ends at Rochdale Hornets on Sunday, September 7, where victory will ensure they finish in fourth place in the League 1 table.