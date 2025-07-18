Dewsbury Rams celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Northern Ford Premiership triumph in style at the end of last month. Photo by Rob Hare.placeholder image
Dewsbury Rams celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Northern Ford Premiership triumph in style at the end of last month. Photo by Rob Hare.

Heroes of Dewsbury Rams’ Northern Ford Premiership triumph remembered 25 years on

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Dewsbury Rams celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Northern Ford Premiership triumph in style at the end of last month.

The club welcomed back former players from the 2000 side - which thrillingly beat Leigh 13-12 in the Grand Final at Gigg Lane - for a night of celebration at FLAIR Stadium.

Head coach Neil Kelly gave a speech, while the players from 25 years ago, including Damian Ball, Alex Godfrey, Sean Richardson and Shayne Williams, received their club heritage numbers and a commemorative shirt manufactured by Ellgren.

The evening included a full re-run of the 2000 Grand Final, with the referee of that famous game, Robert Connolly, also in attendance on the night.

There was also a special video message from former player Richard Agar, now working in New Zealand, who kicked the winning drop goal.

A spokesperson for the club said: “A big thank you to all who attended to make the night a memorable one.”

The current 2025 side are in action at FLAIR Stadium this Sunday, July 20, when they welcome Swinton Lions for a must-win clash (kick off 3pm).

The Rams suffered a 20-6 defeat at leaders North Wales Crusaders last weekend which leaves them four points outside of the play-offs with just five games remaining.

In-form Swinton are on a four-game winning streak and are currently in second place, four points behind North Wales and five points ahead of the Rams.

Dewsbury Rams welcomed back former players from the 2000 side - which thrillingly beat Leigh 13-12 in the Grand Final at Gigg Lane - for a night of celebration at FLAIR Stadium.

1. 25th anniversary

Dewsbury Rams welcomed back former players from the 2000 side - which thrillingly beat Leigh 13-12 in the Grand Final at Gigg Lane - for a night of celebration at FLAIR Stadium. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
A number of former players from the 2000 side attended the special evening.

2. 25th anniversary

A number of former players from the 2000 side attended the special evening. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
The former players were handed a commemorative shirt as well as their heritage certificates.

3. 25th anniversary

The former players were handed a commemorative shirt as well as their heritage certificates. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
A 25th anniversary of the Rams' Championship win was held at the club at the end of last month.

4. 25th anniversary

A 25th anniversary of the Rams' Championship win was held at the club at the end of last month. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dewsbury RamsRichard Agar
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice