The club welcomed back former players from the 2000 side - which thrillingly beat Leigh 13-12 in the Grand Final at Gigg Lane - for a night of celebration at FLAIR Stadium.
Head coach Neil Kelly gave a speech, while the players from 25 years ago, including Damian Ball, Alex Godfrey, Sean Richardson and Shayne Williams, received their club heritage numbers and a commemorative shirt manufactured by Ellgren.
The evening included a full re-run of the 2000 Grand Final, with the referee of that famous game, Robert Connolly, also in attendance on the night.
There was also a special video message from former player Richard Agar, now working in New Zealand, who kicked the winning drop goal.
A spokesperson for the club said: “A big thank you to all who attended to make the night a memorable one.”
The current 2025 side are in action at FLAIR Stadium this Sunday, July 20, when they welcome Swinton Lions for a must-win clash (kick off 3pm).
The Rams suffered a 20-6 defeat at leaders North Wales Crusaders last weekend which leaves them four points outside of the play-offs with just five games remaining.
In-form Swinton are on a four-game winning streak and are currently in second place, four points behind North Wales and five points ahead of the Rams.
