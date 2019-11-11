Heavy Woollen contigent help Yorkshire Under-19s to County Championship success in Cumbria

Yorkshire ARL under 19s celebrate their 22-20 victory over Cumbria. Picture: Ben Challis

Yorkshire held off a valiant Cumbrian fightback to claim a win in their match, setting up a winner takes all clash with Lancashire at Heworth next Sunday.

Cumbria made a brilliant start when Millom fullback Ethan Bickerdike glided through the middle of the defence between the posts and Hensingham scrum-half Jack Kellett goaled to ensure a 6-0 lead after five minutes.

Yorkshire responded with a try of their own after 10 minutes as they moved play right and Shaw Cross Sharks second row Callum Burden had the strength to force his way over.

It proved too wide out for King Cross stand-off Aaron Brookes to convert but he was on target in the 25th minute after captain Niall Green (King Cross) powered over at the side of the posts.

Cumbria looked set to retake the lead only for Ethan Myers (Huddersfield St Josephs) to break the line and fire the pass to Kai Fowler (Skirlaugh) who finished by the posts. Brookes converted and Yorkshire led 16-6 at half-time.

With the advantage of a favourable breeze in the second half, Yorkshire made much the better opening and restricted Cumbrian yardage.

Thornhill Trojans full-back Brad Llewellyn marshalled Yorkshire, who stretched their advantage when they again moved play right where Burden had enough room to squeeze over for his second try and Brookes goal opened a 22-6 lead.

Yorkshire made an error at the restart and Evan Jones (Dalton) pulled a try back for Cumbria after 58 minutes and he was soon followed over the line by Lowca’s Jacob Johnson.

Kellett couldn’t goal but Cumbria were back in the game trailing 22-14.

Jack Stevenson (Dalton) sliced through for Kellett to goal and at 22-20 Yorkshire were rocking.

Brookes was short with a penalty attempt and in the closing stages, Emslie found himself in the sin-bin for an obstruction on a chaser and Yorkshire edged home in the narrowest of fashions.