Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon believes Halifax Panthers are “too good to be second bottom” ahead of the Round 17 West Yorkshire derby at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, July 28 (kick off 3pm).

The Bulldogs are in fine form in the Championship having won six out of their previous eight matches, including two on the trot at home to Barrow Raiders and Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams last weekend.

That thrilling 29-22 victory has left Batley level on 16 points with Featherstone Rovers, who occupy the last play-off spot.

And Moxon insists that sixth place is the “goal.”

Batley Bulldogs prepare to face Halifax Panthers at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, July 28. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

He told the Reporter Series: “We believe in ourselves at the moment. We are playing some decent stuff and we are moving up the table nicely.

“We are looking at the play-offs now. We are looking up now. I don’t think we need to look down anymore. We are looking up and trying to contest with the big boys at the top.

“It’s just points difference keeping us out of that top six. It is no secret that it is everybody’s goal at the start of the year. And that is our goal. And we are in with a shout now I think. We are playing really well.

We have looked after the boys this week to keep fresh. They deserve that. We just need to keep knocking them off, one by one.

While the Bulldogs are looking up, Fax are sitting precariously in 13th place, on 10 points, and have lost three games on the bounce.

But Moxon does not believe that is the Panthers’ true position.

“That team is too good to be second bottom,” he said. “I know the Championship is tough this year but they are a better team than that.

“We are going to have the same scenario as we had against Dewsbury. It is going to be a tough contest and one that we will do very well to get on top of.”

The fixture with Fax completes a hat-trick of home games for the Bulldogs and Moxon has thanked the fans for their support.