The result leaves Batley still searching for their first league win of 2024 as Fax bounced back immediately from their Good Friday defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Free-flowing rugby league, however, was at a premium at The Shay as Storm Kathleen proved to be an additional tough opponent for both sides.

It was the Panthers’ first home league game of the season but, in a throwback to winter rugby, they probably won’t play in worser conditions as persistent, driving rain dominated throughout to leave standing water and thick mud covering the turf. There was also a demanding, swirling wind to contend with.

The Shay Stadium. Photo by Simon Hall.

A full-back’s nightmare. Although both side’s number ones got on the trysheet.

Woodburn-Hall provided a dream try in the second half to all-but seal the win, adding to Inman’s early effort but, just as they did at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final - the last time these two sides met - Batley showed glimpses of their doggedness and reduced the deficit to two by the half-time hooter thanks to Robbie Butterworth’s try.

And Joe Burton’s try with two minutes remaining gave them hope of a dramatic ending similar to that famous game in August which Fax won 12-10, but Jouffret’s fourth penalty of the game, with the last kick, secured the two points.

With Greg Eden injured, Zach McComb moved to the wing for the home side with Ben Tibbs coming into centre. Kieran Hudson, who picked up a knock in the defeat at Odsal, was replaced by Jacob Fairbank who returned to the side following a suspension.

Batley also made changes to their Good Friday loss with Johnny Mitsias replacing George Senior at centre, Butterworth replacing Elliot Kear - scorer of that thrilling after-the-hooter-try at Wembley - at full-back. Kear moved to scrum half in place of Dave Gibbons with Nyle Flynn coming onto the bench for Joe Gibbons.

And if that 24-4 defeat at their fierce local rivals was a “bad day at the office,” as described by head coach Mark Moxon, the last thing the Bulldogs needed was for their alarm clock not to go off at all in this round 3 contest.

However, it only took Fax ten minutes to breeze through a sleepy-looking Batley defence as Fairbank threw a magical dummy before supplying the supporting Inman who dived under the posts for the game’s opening try.

A dazzling run from Tibbs was brought to a crashing halt by Lucas Walshaw but the Fax man had already passed the ball, leaving Jouffret to make it 8-0.

But as the rain continued to come down, Batley slowly grew into the game and they made the pressure count when Ben White’s excellent grubber kick deflected off the post and Butterworth was the first to react, reducing the deficit to 8-6 at half-time.

Another Jouffret penalty extended the lead to 10-6 before Woodburn-Hall showed tremendous agility on a heavy pitch to glide over.

Jouffret missed the difficult conversion but he was soon on hand to make it 16-6 with his third penalty.

Batley dominated the final 15 minutes but the Panthers dominated resolutely and were only thwarted in the final moments when Burton slipped through a gap.

Jouffret’s fourth penalty ensured it wasn’t a nervy ending, leaving the Bulldogs still searching for their first league win of the season.

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Saltonstall, Tibbs, Smith, McComb, Widdop, Jouffret, C Davies, Gee, Kavanagh, Larroyer, Inman, Fairbank

Interchanges: Keyes, Tangata, Lannon, O Davies

Tries: Inman, Woodburn-Hall

Conversions: Jouffret

Penalties: Jouffret (4)

Batley: Butterworth, Morton, Mitsias, Buchanan, J Burton, White, Kear, Gledhill, Leak, Cooper, Manning, Walshaw, Moore

Interchanges: Brown, O Burton, Flynn, Ward

Tries: Butterworth, J Burton

Conversions: Morton

Referee: Cameron Worsley