Game off: Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams Boxing Day derby cancelled after coronavirus outbreaks
The Boxing Day derby between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams has been called off because of Covid.
Hosts Bulldogs confirmed this afternoon (Christmas Eve) the traditional pre-season opener will not go ahead after players at both clubs tested positive for Covid.
The game traditionally attracts a bumper crowd, providing a valuable winter cash injection for the West Yorkshire rivals.
Batley said on their website: "We regret to announce that due to a number of Covid cases at both clubs, the Boxing Day Heavy Woollen Derby has to be cancelled.
"Details of refunds for tickets purchased will follow."
Rams added: "The club office will be open on January 3 for paper ticket refunds.
"Internet tickets to be refunded by Batley."