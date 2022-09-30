Former Dewsbury Moor players Caitlin Beevers and Georgia Roche on 'massive opportunity' of home World Cup

Beevers and Roche, who both now play for Leeds Rhinos, were speaking as part of Three Lions Week – an RFL initiative in the lead-up to the World Cup which will see clubs across the country throw their doors open for people of all ages and abilities to give the sport a try – after being announced in the England squad for the tournament which gets underway in November.

They took part in a special Three Lions Week session in Kirkstall with over 70 girls and boys from their former club run by Leeds Rhinos Foundation and just hours after the World Cup squad was announced at Headingley.

Both players started their careers at Dewsbury with Beevers moving to Leeds Rhinos in 2018 and Roche making the move to Headingley earlier this year.

England Internationals Caitlin Beevers (left) and Georgia Roche pose for a photo with Dewsbury Moor players and the Super League Trophy during the Rugby Football League Three Lions Week. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beevers, who was announced in the 24-strong England squad and ahead of their first game of the tournament against Brazil in Leeds on November 1, said: “Having the World Cup on home soil is going to be massive for the game.

"It’s so important that these girls can see us play in person, or on TV.

"I used to look up to the men, which was fine, but it’s great to see the shift taking place.”

“It’s great to see so many girls come down and play as part of Three Lions Week – when I used to play, we used to struggle for numbers, it’s fantastic to see the game growing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' England International Caitlin Beevers offers encouragement to a Dewsbury Moor player during the Rugby Football League Three Lions Week. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Moor already run girls teams at under 11s, 12s 14s and under 16s alongside a ladies team with the club hopeful of establishing even more sides next season due to the increased interest in the sport.

Beevers, added: “The fact the interest has grown to a point where they can start at younger age groups it’s great for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got so many age groups here at Dewsbury Moor and Three Lions Week gives an even bigger platform for girls to get a taste of the game.”

Three Lions Week is taking place until Sunday. The initiative sees clubs across the country throwing open their doors in the lead-up to the Rugby League World Cup to encourage people of all ages and abilities to give the sport a try.