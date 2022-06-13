Finn departs Halifax Panthers to become Dewsbury Rams boss

Finn, who joined Simon Grix’s coaching staff as assistant in the off season, will leave The Shay with immediate effect and has signed a deal with Rams until the end of the 2023 season.

Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “Losing Finny at this stage isn’t ideal but he is definitely ready for the challenge. I had hoped we could get at least a few seasons together as we see things very similarly, but for now we change paths.

“Obviously, there aren’t many head coach jobs and to be offered the job outright is a reflection of his character and reputation as a young coach. He goes with our best wishes and won’t be a stranger, only for 80 minutes in a few weeks time.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Finn

The Panthers will travel to Finn’s new side in a few weeks to play the Rams at the Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday, July 3.

“It’s funny how things work out” said Finn. “I was a Halifax fan from being born and all I ever wanted to do was play for Fax.

"I managed to do that and wanted to play my full career with the club. Obviously, that never happened and circumstances deemed I wasn’t needed so I left. Nearly 20 years later, I was delighted to be asked to come back by Simon and was able to work with two good friends and learned a lot.

“It’s ended up being short and sweet but as an ambitious coach, I couldn’t resist the challenge of being the head coach and trying help a team struggling a bit.

"I’d like to thank Simon for bringing me back into coaching and Halifax alongside Scott [Grix] and Ian Croad for his professionalism and encouragement to go after my goals as an individual.”

Dewsbury Rams Chairman Mark Sawyer said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome Liam back to the club. He was a popular figure during his time at the Rams and has extensive knowledge of the game at Championship level.

"He has also made a good start to his coaching career with his time at Wakefield and Halifax and I think he is a perfect fit for our club. He has shown real passion for taking on the role and helping the club build for the future.