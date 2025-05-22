Batley Bulldogs made the 1895 Cup final in 2023. Featherstone Rovers, Batley's next opponents, have just secured their Wembley spot this year. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs will be hoping Featherstone Rovers have one eye on Wembley when the pair meet in a West Yorkshire derby at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday, May 25 (kick off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fev secured their place in this year’s 1895 Cup final after thrashing Oldham 40-14 in the last-four last weekend to set up a date at the national stadium with York Knights on June 7.

York were defeated by Batley in the semi-finals of the same competition in 2023, as the Bulldogs superbly progressed to a history-making, first ever appearance at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Batley’s Championship form suffered immediately after the win at York as they lost their next five league games - a miserable run which, ironically, started at Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.

Alistair Leak scores a try for Batley in their 2023 1895 Cup semi-final win over York. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“From winning that semi-final we never played back to that standard again that year,” reflected head coach Mark Moxon, who was assistant to Craig Lingard at the time.

“We had a real dip. We found it hard to find our mojo again. I don’t know what caused that or why that happened.

“We put a lot of effort into that 1895 Cup run that year and the league form suffered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Batley, therefore, be looking to take advantage of Fev’s run to Wembley in 2025?

“Definitely,” replied Moxon. “When you have a big cup game like that you focus all of your energy and your resources into that game.

“I am sure Featherstone went over to Oldham with all the bullets loaded and gave everything for that game which they were excellent in.

“But they are going to be a tough team to beat. They are a team playing with confidence. All we can do is concentrate on ourselves and make sure we are right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A blank weekend just gone has given Moxon’s men time to “recharge the batteries” after the disappointing defeat at home to Bradford Bulls, although the Bulldogs will still be without Lucas Walshaw who has suffered a “setback” in training.

Moxon revealed: “Lucas has had a bit of a hiccup doing some fitness work. He might have tweaked his calf, so that’s looking longer.”

However, Dane Manning will be available after his eight-match suspension, while club captain James Brown, Josh Woods and Robbie Butterworth (both achilles) should be fit.

Moxon said: “What we have lacked over the last couple of weeks was that toughness and resilience in the middle. We know that is what Browny and Dane are all about so it’s important we get them back.

“It’s also the confidence they give the other lads as well. They are dominant characters in the group and on the field. We are desperate to get them back in the fold.”