Featherstone Rovers v Batley Bulldogs preview: 1895 Cup finalists will still be ‘tough team to beat’ despite Wembley focus
Fev secured their place in this year’s 1895 Cup final after thrashing Oldham 40-14 in the last-four last weekend to set up a date at the national stadium with York Knights on June 7.
York were defeated by Batley in the semi-finals of the same competition in 2023, as the Bulldogs superbly progressed to a history-making, first ever appearance at Wembley.
However, Batley’s Championship form suffered immediately after the win at York as they lost their next five league games - a miserable run which, ironically, started at Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.
“From winning that semi-final we never played back to that standard again that year,” reflected head coach Mark Moxon, who was assistant to Craig Lingard at the time.
“We had a real dip. We found it hard to find our mojo again. I don’t know what caused that or why that happened.
“We put a lot of effort into that 1895 Cup run that year and the league form suffered.”
Could Batley, therefore, be looking to take advantage of Fev’s run to Wembley in 2025?
“Definitely,” replied Moxon. “When you have a big cup game like that you focus all of your energy and your resources into that game.
“I am sure Featherstone went over to Oldham with all the bullets loaded and gave everything for that game which they were excellent in.
“But they are going to be a tough team to beat. They are a team playing with confidence. All we can do is concentrate on ourselves and make sure we are right.”
A blank weekend just gone has given Moxon’s men time to “recharge the batteries” after the disappointing defeat at home to Bradford Bulls, although the Bulldogs will still be without Lucas Walshaw who has suffered a “setback” in training.
Moxon revealed: “Lucas has had a bit of a hiccup doing some fitness work. He might have tweaked his calf, so that’s looking longer.”
However, Dane Manning will be available after his eight-match suspension, while club captain James Brown, Josh Woods and Robbie Butterworth (both achilles) should be fit.
Moxon said: “What we have lacked over the last couple of weeks was that toughness and resilience in the middle. We know that is what Browny and Dane are all about so it’s important we get them back.
“It’s also the confidence they give the other lads as well. They are dominant characters in the group and on the field. We are desperate to get them back in the fold.”