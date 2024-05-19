Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Featherstone Rovers continued their fine Championship form with a fabulous come-from-behind victory at bottom of the table Dewsbury Rams.

Rovers recovered from two early Dewsbury tries to lead 20-12 at the break thanks to scores from Connor Jones, Paul Turner, Nathan Massey and Greg Minikin. And their dominance persisted in the second half as Minikin, Turner and Jones all scored again, along with tries from Jack Bussey and Brad England, to easily record a 46-12 victory - a fifth win on the spin.

The Rams were in need of some inspiration having not won since Round 2 at home to Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs. Maybe they received it from the knowledge that 51 years ago to the day, the club won their first - and only - top flight Championship title with victory at Odsal over Leeds.

And while days like that feel like a distant memory, Dewsbury started this Round 8 contest encouragingly as they aimed to avoid a sixth straight league defeat and climb off the foot of the table.

Hot prospect Bailey O’Connor got pulses racing inside the opening 30 seconds with a spectacular darting run which moved the Rams 40 metres up the FLAIR Stadium field. They forced a goal-line drop-out moments later.

A rattled Rovers could not contain the home side and they deservedly took the lead after only four minutes when Matt Garside pounced on an excellent Jacob Hookem grubber kick.

It got worse for the visitors when Owen Restall delightfully crossed after a lovely flowing move from left to right.

Calum Turner’s two conversions made it 12-0 after only 10 minutes. The Rams were in dreamland against one of the division’s form teams.

This was only Paul March’s second game in charge of Dewsbury following Dale Ferguson stepping down as head coach before the defeat against Toulouse before last week’s break for the 1895 Cup semi-finals.

And the new head coach Paul March, who guided Featherstone to 1895 Cup glory in 2021, did say his young side were “confident” ahead of kick-off. That confidence was clearly in abundance. The delightful West Yorkshire sun was shining on the Rams.

But Fev are in a confident mood themselves, especially after consecutive wins against Doncaster, Widnes Vikings, Whitehaven and Halifax Panthers.

And they got right back into the contest when Jones scooted over from dummy half with Danny Addy, who had a frustrating day with the boot, unable to convert.

The excellent Turner then danced himself over the line as the visitors got themselves back to within two points.

The game’s most controversial moment arrived shortly afterwards when Hookem was sent to the sin-bin, leaving plenty of Rovers fans as confused as everybody else.

And Fev took full advantage with Massey barging over by the posts for his first try for the club as they took the lead for the first time in the match.

The momentum had totally swung in James Ford’s side’s favour. And it was a lead that they would never come in danger of relinquishing.

Minikin spun out of a tackle to extend Fev’s lead before the hooter and the same man gave them an even healthier cushion 15 minutes into the second half, finishing off a great move.

Turner got his second after receiving a short ball and sprinting 20 metres before Bussey held off three Dewsbury defenders to somehow touch down.

England showed great agility to sprint onto a loose ball behind the sticks before Jones raced away for his second to round off a fantastic recovery from Rovers and seal their fifth consecutive win to leave the Rams rooted to the bottom of the table.

Dewsbury: O’Connor, Corion, Greensmith, Dixon, Restall, Turner, Hookem, Beckett, Davies, Morris, Graham, Garside, Dawson

Interchanges: Sykes, Dixon, Hird, Ferguson

Tries: Garside, Restall

Conversions: Turner (2)

Featherstone: Aekins, Wacokecoke, Hardcastle, Minikin, Wynne, Addy, Turner, Albert, Jones, Massey, Day, England, Bussey

Interchanges: Bowes, Kamano, Tennison, Tomlinson

Tries: Jones (2), Turner (2), Massey, Minikin (2), Bussey, England

Conversions: Addy (5)