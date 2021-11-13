Featherstone Rovers face York City Knights in opening Monday night televised slot

Featherstone Rovers new boss Brian McDermott

York’s LNER Community Stadium is the venue for the first broadcast of the new 2022 Betfred Championship season as the two clubs who met in this year’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final at Wembley go head-to-head again.

Featherstone - who have taken on former Leeds Rhinos chief McDermott in their bid to earn promotion - are in Monday night action once more the following week when they host relegated Leigh Centurions who are sure to be one of their biggest rivals in the bid for Super League.

Each club’s first home game in the Betfred Championship and League 1 competitions have been announced this afternoon, ahead of the release of the full fixtures list tomorrow at 3pm.

There are two West Yorkshire derbies on Sunday January 30 with Dewsbury Rams hosting Bradford Bulls and Batley Bulldogs entertaining Halifax Panthers while Sheffield Eagles head to newly-promoted Barrow Raiders.

Sheffield requested a delay before their first home game as work continues on Olympic Legacy Park, so they have been scheduled four away fixtures before they host Workington Town on Sunday March 6.

The Betfred League 1 season kicks off on Saturday March 26, with Hunslet heading to London Skolars before Doncaster host Midlands Hurricanes the following day when Keighley Cougars start off at Oldham.

The Hurricanes are one of two new names in the competition in 2022, following the rebrand of the Coventry Bears, and will play their first game at Portway, the Birmingham ground they will share this season, against Swinton Lions on April 3.

The other newcomers, Cornwall, have a bye on the opening weekend then kick-off against North Wales Crusaders at Stadiwm Zip World in Colwyn Bay on Saturday April 2, before they welcome Midlands Hurricanes for their first home game on Sunday April 10.

Opening fixtures 2022

Betfred Championship

Saturday January 29: Leigh Centurions v Whitehaven (3pm)

Sunday January 30: Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles (3pm), Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers (3pm), Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls (3pm), London Broncos v Widnes Vikings (3pm), Workington Town v Newcastle Thunder (2pm)

Monday January 31: York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers (745pm – LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS)

Betfred League 1

Saturday March 26: London Skolars v Hunslet (3pm)