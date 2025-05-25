Featherstone Rovers continue improvement in convincing win over Batley Bulldogs

Josh Hardcastle gets the ball down for a Featherstone Rovers try. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone Rovers continued where they left off at Oldham the previous week as they cruised to victory over a Batley Bulldogs team that has been a bit of a bogey side in recent years.

The Bulldogs were hoping to catch Featherstone still in celebratory mood after they reached Wembley in the 1895 Cup, but there was none of it from Paul Cooke’s men as they raced into a 30-point half-time lead on their way to a 46-4 victory.

Rovers fielded James Glover at centre on his debut after signing in the week and included Nathan Wilde who has returned to the club on loan from Leigh while Batley had their former Fev man Dane Manning back after an eight-match ban along with fit-again James Brown.

It was the home team that made the stronger start and their early pressure led to a first score on nine minutes when good play on the right led to Darrell Olpherts going over in the corner. The first of seven conversions was added and Fev were on their way.

Paul Foulstone looks to evade the clutches of Featherstone Rovers defenders. Picture: Kevin Creighton

They were in again three minutes later as Reynolds combined well with new boy Glover for a try started in their own half.

After Gareth Gale had an effort disallowed for a knock-on over the line Glover made no mistake to score on his debut as Rovers stretched their lead to 18-0.

The home team went further in front just past the half-hour with Ryan Hampshire starting and finishing a great move from his own half in which he combined well with Bailey O’Connor down the right.

Hampshire’s 40-20 gave Rovers good field position again and it was not long before they made it pay with slick handling creating an overlap for Gale to go over in the corner.

More home pressure followed early in the second half, but Batley toughened their defence and held out until the 58th minute when great hands down the left side saw Connor Jones supporting well to race over for the first try after the break.

Fev went back to back with Glover charging over for his second try, backing up after Brad Day had made a break off Jones‘ offload.

The Bulldogs were finally on the scoreboard on 63 minutes when a home mistake was punished with Ollie Greensmith racing over for an unconverted try.

But Rovers responded quickly as Hampshire put Josh Hardcastle through a gap to score what turned out to be the game’s final try on 68 minutes.

After being blown away in the opening half Batley had battled to the final hooter in a better second half, but they were second best for much of the contest and suffered their second successive 40-point plus loss after going down 48-12 to Bradford Bulls the previous week.

Featherstone, on the other hand, were scoring 40 points for the second successive week and racked up 38 the week before that so are clearly on the way up after a difficult start to the season.

They still remain in ninth place in the Betfred Championship, but are within four points of the top six while Batley are 11th and only two points off the bottom.