A fresh new chapter is now awaiting for the retiring rugby league legend John Kear - and for Batley Bulldogs.

In a career spanning six decades, as well as taking charge of over 700 games at the helm of clubs including Wakefield, Sheffield, Bradford and Widnes, Kear oversaw his last ever game as a head coach at the weekend as York Knights beat his beloved Bulldogs to secure the League Leaders’ Shield.

“I have adjusted to it without any problem,” Kear replied when asked if it had sunk in yet that he would not coach again. “I had it in my head when taking the job that the last game of this season was going to be my last ever.

“I expected it to be in those play-offs, which I was really confident of making sure we’d stay in the Championship, but they became unnecessary so I adjusted to the York game being my last one.”

And how apt it was that his final game clashed the popular figure against one of his proteges in Mark Applegarth, the head coach of York.

Kear admitted: “It was really nice to share that last game with someone like Mark Applegarth who I coached at Wakefield and I know very well as a coach and as a friend.

“It was a nice little way of signing off.”

But, of course, this won’t be the last we see of John Kear, who is a familiar face of rugby league coverage on the BBC.

Asked if he would be continuing his role as a television pundit, he said:

“Very much so. It is nice to stay involved and see people who I have known for many, many years.

“It keeps you active and it keeps your mind active and I shall certainly enjoy doing that for the rest of this season where I hope I will be involved in the Ashes series at some stage and in the years to come.”

He will also be very warmly welcomed back at Mount Pleasant.

“No matter which club I have been to I have always been made very welcome if I have ever gone back to watch a game or whatever,” the two-time coach of the Bulldogs said. “That is one thing I take great pride in, and it’s no different at Batley.

“It is something which reflects the fact that I have treated people how I would like to be treated myself and I don’t think that is a bad philosophy to have in your life.”

And while Kear is set to enter his retirement chapter, a new page is set to be written for Batley, with new coach James Ford signed to charge from the 2026 campaign.

Giving a message to the Batley family, Kear said:

“I’d just say give him time and give him your support and I am sure he will achieve in a very positive manner. I think there are good times around the corner for the Bulldogs.

“It will be interesting to see what happens but I am sure it will be a successful period for the Bulldogs.”

This is part one of a special interview with John Kear. The second part will be published next week.