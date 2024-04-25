Matt Garside, seen here in action against Widnes Vikings earlier this year, scored a hat-trick against Dewsbury Rams' Sunday's opponents, Doncaster, last season. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Honours were even between the pair in League 1 last season as Dewsbury, under Liam Finn, won 26-12 at FLAIR Stadium in May, with Doncaster beating the Rams, who had already sealed their return to the Championship, 36-26 on the last day of the season.

Matt Garside scored a hat-trick that day, along with tries from Owen Restall and Ollie Greensmith.

Full-back Restall was on the trysheet last Sunday as the Rams lost 50-22 at Swinton Lions. Dale Ferguson’s men were in the game for large periods until a flurry of late tries ensured two points for the home side.

That defeat leaves Dewsbury joint-bottom of the Championship table with just two points - their only victory coming against arch-rivals Batley Bulldogs in the second week of the season.

Doncaster, meanwhile, have claimed two wins so far - against York Knights, 36-20, on the opening day, and at Barrow Raiders, 38-6, last Sunday.

There has been, however, no shame in their three league defeats all against sides who will be challenging for a spot in this year’s Grand Final - Sheffield Eagles, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced ticket prices for the game are £18 for adults, £15 for seniors (66+), £1 for juniors (6 - 17 years) and free for five-year-olds and under.