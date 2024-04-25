Doncaster v Dewsbury Rams: Championship new boys to face off in round six
Honours were even between the pair in League 1 last season as Dewsbury, under Liam Finn, won 26-12 at FLAIR Stadium in May, with Doncaster beating the Rams, who had already sealed their return to the Championship, 36-26 on the last day of the season.
Matt Garside scored a hat-trick that day, along with tries from Owen Restall and Ollie Greensmith.
Full-back Restall was on the trysheet last Sunday as the Rams lost 50-22 at Swinton Lions. Dale Ferguson’s men were in the game for large periods until a flurry of late tries ensured two points for the home side.
That defeat leaves Dewsbury joint-bottom of the Championship table with just two points - their only victory coming against arch-rivals Batley Bulldogs in the second week of the season.
Doncaster, meanwhile, have claimed two wins so far - against York Knights, 36-20, on the opening day, and at Barrow Raiders, 38-6, last Sunday.
There has been, however, no shame in their three league defeats all against sides who will be challenging for a spot in this year’s Grand Final - Sheffield Eagles, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.
Advanced ticket prices for the game are £18 for adults, £15 for seniors (66+), £1 for juniors (6 - 17 years) and free for five-year-olds and under.
Elsewhere this weekend, Wakefield Trinity host Toulouse on Saturday, while Batley Bulldogs entertain York Knights, Halifax Panthers are at home to Swinton Lions and Featherstone Rovers travel to Whitehaven.
Comment Guidelines
