Doncaster v Dewsbury Rams: Championship new boys to face off in round six

Dewsbury Rams travel to fellow newly-promoted outfit Doncaster for a round six Championship clash at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday, April 28 (kick off 3pm).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Matt Garside, seen here in action against Widnes Vikings earlier this year, scored a hat-trick against Dewsbury Rams' Sunday's opponents, Doncaster, last season. Photo by Thomas Fynn.Matt Garside, seen here in action against Widnes Vikings earlier this year, scored a hat-trick against Dewsbury Rams' Sunday's opponents, Doncaster, last season. Photo by Thomas Fynn.
Matt Garside, seen here in action against Widnes Vikings earlier this year, scored a hat-trick against Dewsbury Rams' Sunday's opponents, Doncaster, last season. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Honours were even between the pair in League 1 last season as Dewsbury, under Liam Finn, won 26-12 at FLAIR Stadium in May, with Doncaster beating the Rams, who had already sealed their return to the Championship, 36-26 on the last day of the season.

Matt Garside scored a hat-trick that day, along with tries from Owen Restall and Ollie Greensmith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full-back Restall was on the trysheet last Sunday as the Rams lost 50-22 at Swinton Lions. Dale Ferguson’s men were in the game for large periods until a flurry of late tries ensured two points for the home side.

That defeat leaves Dewsbury joint-bottom of the Championship table with just two points - their only victory coming against arch-rivals Batley Bulldogs in the second week of the season.

Doncaster, meanwhile, have claimed two wins so far - against York Knights, 36-20, on the opening day, and at Barrow Raiders, 38-6, last Sunday.

There has been, however, no shame in their three league defeats all against sides who will be challenging for a spot in this year’s Grand Final - Sheffield Eagles, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Advanced ticket prices for the game are £18 for adults, £15 for seniors (66+), £1 for juniors (6 - 17 years) and free for five-year-olds and under.

Elsewhere this weekend, Wakefield Trinity host Toulouse on Saturday, while Batley Bulldogs entertain York Knights, Halifax Panthers are at home to Swinton Lions and Featherstone Rovers travel to Whitehaven.

Related topics:Dewsbury RamsDoncasterBatley BulldogsLeague 1

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.