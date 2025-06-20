Dewsbury and Whitehaven last faced each other in the Championship last season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

A “hurting” Dewsbury Rams will be looking for only their third home League 1 victory of the season this Sunday, June 22, when they welcome Whitehaven to FLAIR Stadium (kick off 3pm).

The Rams, playing only their third game in seven weeks, suffered a disappointing 14-20 defeat at home to Goole Vikings last Friday as they slipped out of the top four places.

Haven, who head to West Yorkshire for their first fixture in four weeks, sit just two places, and two points, behind Dewsbury in seventh.

And while the Rams have stuttered on their own turf, where they haven’t won since April 18, the Cumbrian outfit have not won away from home in the league in 2025.

Action from the Rams versus Haven in the Championship last August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Something will have to give on Sunday when the pair, who were both relegated from the Championship in 2024, meet.

Dewsbury head coach Paul March told the Reporter Series:

“It’s a massive game this weekend against a good Whitehaven side. We pride ourselves on some standards and we dropped below them on Friday.

“The most important sets are the ones after scoring points and we errored and turned the ball over cheaply and released the pressure on Goole instead of building pressure. It was disappointing.

“But we have only played two games in six weeks, and that has probably had a bit of a bearing on it. It’s difficult when you're coming back in (after a few weeks off). Workington (Dewsbury’s first game after a four-week break) tried to make us use all our energy early on having not played. We overcame that.

“And our game plan against Whitehaven will be to make sure we complete high and take our opportunities when they come.”

He added: “We have played each other before and it was a tough game up there. But we gave away too many penalties, 18 penalties. As long as we get our discipline right I am sure we will be alright.

“We have got a group of players who are hurting and want to put some things right. We have probably been better on the road than at home. And it shouldn’t be like that.

“Our home ground should be a fortress, and then pick up wins when we can away from home.

“To get into the four we have got to make sure we win this week.”