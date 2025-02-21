Dewsbury Rams' head coach Paul March. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March has set his sights on reaching the “top four” ahead of their curtain-raiser to the League 1 campaign at home to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday (February 23, kick off 3pm).

The Rams enter the 2025 league season on the back of putting a “marker down” in their 1895 Cup success at Workington Town last weekend.

But despite defeat at Goole in the same competition, March is aware that North Wales will provide a stern test in the opening game at FLAIR Stadium.

He said: “We spoke about setting a marker down against League 1 opposition last week. Credit to Workington they stuck with us, I thought the game could have easily gone away from them but we have put a marker down now.

“We’re looking forward to the league campaign starting. It doesn’t get any tougher with North Wales. They will be hurting from their defeat. They have got some quality players in their team.

“But we will do our homework and concentrate on ourselves. It’s mainly about what we do - completing high, playing to the game plan and finishing our sets in the right area and following that up with a good defensive display and not giving sloppy penalties away.”

Asked if he felt the division was a lot stronger than the last time the Rams were in it, when they were crowned champions in 2023, March replied:

“100 per cent. A lot of teams are spending a lot of money in this division now which makes it more competitive. Instead of having one or two teams who could walk away with the league, you’re looking at five or six now. It’s going to be tough.

“Our main goal is to make sure we get into that top four and if we do that it gives us every opportunity to gain promotion.

“That starts this weekend with a good display at home.”

On how the Dewsbury fans can help in 2025, he said:

“Supporters like to support a winning team and we are building a local team that the supporters can be proud of.

“I hope we can get some big numbers and they can be that 18th man to cheer the lads home.”