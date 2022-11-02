Beevers scored England’s first try of the tournament, while fellow former Dewsbury Moor player Georgia Roche started at stand-off as the hosts ran in 14 tries in a convincing 72-4 win over Brazil at Headingley on Tuesday.

Amy Hardcastle and Courtney Winfield-Hill both scored hat-tricks as the hosts came close to eclipsing their record 72-0 win over Russia in 2008 but were denied by a gutsy display from the Amazonas culminating in a richly deserved try from Natalia Momberg on the hour.

Tara-Jane Stanley scored two tries and kicked eight conversions, while Francesca Goldthorp, Leah Burke, Tara Jones, Olivia Wood and Grace Field also crossed for England.

Caitlin Beevers scores England's first try in their Women's Rugby League World Cup win over Brazil. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC

England were efficient in executing their game plan and could afford to get some sloppiness out of their system with much sterner tests still to come in the tournament.

It took England just 94 seconds to get off the mark when they pounced on a knock-on by Brazil's Barbara Leal and spread the ball left where Leeds Rhinos’ star Beevers crossed in the corner.

Stanley grabbed the second before a brilliant solo try from player of the match Winfield-Hill, who jinked through the Brazilian backs to bring up double figures.

Leticia Medeiros came agonisingly close to opening Brazil's account but was held up over the line, as Winfield-Hill added England's fourth before Field, Hardcastle and Stanley made it 34-0 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin Beevers scores England's first try in the World Cup win over Brazil. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC.

Goldthorp pounced on a fumble by Amanda Welter to open England's account in the second half, and Hardcastle crossed again before Momberg's try sparked celebrations in the Brazilian ranks.