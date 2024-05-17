Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul March once led Featherstone Rovers out at Wembley and guided them to 1895 Cup glory. Three years later, as head coach of Dewsbury Rams, he is hoping his “confident” young side can claim a much-needed victory against his former club.

After James Webster was forced to isolate because of contracting Covid-19, March, as acting head coach, oversaw Fev’s 41-34 victory over York in the showpiece occasion in 2021. A memory he says will last “forever.

But March will be looking to create new memories when Rovers visit FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, May 19 (kick off 3pm) in what is only his second game in charge of the Rams after a spirited defeat against Toulouse nearly two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March said: “They are obviously a very good side and we are going to have to be on our game. I coached there so I know a lot of the individuals who can break the game down and can punish you.

Dewsbury Rams' head coach Paul March is set to face a former club in Featherstone Rovers on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

“It was a good time for me when I went there. Walking them out at Wembley in the 1895 Cup will stick in my memory forever. I made some good friends while I was there who are still there now.

“But I am looking for a consistent performance from our boys. Having played so well against Toulouse I think confidence is building and hopefully we can take that confidence into this weekend’s game.

“We need to be enthusiastic, throw the ball around and move their middles around. We are a young side so when those opportunities arise we have got to take them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t be trying to force the play and give them the ball. If we turn the ball over in the wrong areas they are going to punish us.

“It’s a nice tight field. It is going to be a forward battle but one I am sure our forwards are looking forward to and being challenged by one of the top two teams.”

March has stepped up to the top job at the start of a tough period for the Rams, who remain bottom after seven games, with Sheffield Eagles and unbeaten Wakefield Trinity to follow in the next two weeks.

“These four games against Toulouse, Featherstone, Sheffield and Wakefield, people will write us off but it’s about building confidence and we took a step in the right direction against Toulouse,” said Marsh.