Dewsbury Rams tough it out to make 1895 Cup progress with win at Workington Town

Dan Coates sealed victory for Dewsbury Rams with a try three minutes from time at Workington Town. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Dewsbury Rams will face London Broncos in the first round proper of the 1895 Cup after success on their long travel to Cumbria to face Workington Town.

Paul March’s men paved the way for a victory with a strong first half display that saw them 12-0 ahead before they withstood a second half fightback from the home team to run out 18-12 winners of the preliminary round two tie.

The new look Rams team had only seven players from last year and their fresh approach paid dividends with a spirited first half effort.

Early pressure came to nothing, but strong defence also kept out Town, for who Levi Atiga went close only to be denied by a smart one-on-one ball steal close to the line.

The opening score went to Dewsbury on 16 minutes as Louis Collinson charged over for a try that was converted by Jacob Hookem.

More pressure followed off the back of a penalty, but Workington held on this time.

The hosts looked dangerous when New Zealander Atiga made another break only for the move to end when Jake Bradley dropped the ball.

But the Rams were able to finish their next chance when Jamie Field touched down. Hookem again tagged on the extras and it was 12-0 at the break.

Workington started the second half better as they forced an error and made the visitors pay within two minutes of the restart.

Strong running had the Rams back pedalling and Cooper Howlett’s offload sent Jake Carter over for a try he converted.

Dewsbury now had to dig in and survived several scares as their completion rate noticeably lowered.

The hosts finally added their second try 13 minutes from time when a high kick was taken by Will Evans who then raced 50 metres downfield to score. Carter could not add the conversion from wide out, however, and Dewsbury remained ahead at 12-10.

It was all hands to the pumps for a spell after that and outstanding scrambled defence saw Dave Eccleston forced into touch when he had raced away after making an interception.

The Rams were back on attack late on, however, and clinched victory as Dan Coates crashed over under the posts. With Hookem kicking his third conversion it was all over bar the shouting.