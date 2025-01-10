Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Dewsbury Rams welcome Bradford Bulls to FLAIR Stadium this weekend as their preparations for the 2025 League 1 campaign continues.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams will start life in the third tier following relegation from the Championship in 2024 and they far from disgraced themselves in their first competitive friendly at local rivals Batley Bulldogs on Boxing Day, despite losing 36-16.

And assistant coach and captain, Matt Garside, believes there are a lot of positive signs as Dewsbury head towards the new campaign, with the Bulls travelling across West Yorkshire on Sunday, January 12 (kick off 1.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced second rower, who is heading into his final year as a rugby league player, told the Reporter Series:

“I said to the boys after the Batley game that we just need to be positive. Some of the things we did in that game we can make some positive steps going into the next couple of games against Bradford and Featherstone.

“Then we will hopefully be in a good spot for Round One.”

Garside was at the club when they romped to the League 1 title in 2023. But 2025 could prove to be a sterner test for the Rams.

“We are looking at it from a different prospect the last time we played in League 1,” Garside confirmed. “Teams have strengthened a fair bit. There has been some money spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have gone down the route of really good local talent, who were absolutely excellent against Batley. It is a different route from how we did it last time.

“We want to be really competitive, week in, week out, with big energy, intent and effort. It is going to be a stronger league this year but we’re, 100 per cent, going to be at that top end of it.”

On Dewsbury’s playing group of 2025, where his role will provide a useful link between the coaching staff and the players, Garside commented:

“It is difficult to find a bad bunch of blokes in rugby league because everyone is aware of how difficult it is and some really good friendships can be formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is definitely a good group. There’s a good mix of youth and a bit of old with Sykesy (Paul Sykes) and Fergie (Dale Ferguson) in there.

“There are also some good talents that I am really looking forward to seeing playing this year, and I want them to have a really good career in rugby league.”